JOE TURNER'S COME AND GONE Extends at Goodman Theatre

Tonight, longtime August Wilson interpreter Chuck Smith’s major revival of Joe Turner’s Come and Gone opens—and extends its run through May 19. Featuring an all-Chicago cast, the play follows Herald Loomis, who, in a journey in search of his estranged wife, must first contend with his own sense of heritage and identity in this story of spiritual and emotional resurrection. Photos and broadcast-quality video are now available. This weekend, theatergoers can support local African American artisans at the “Hidden Gems” pop-up market on-site at the Goodman, featuring arts, crafts and more, on Saturday, April 27. Joe Turner’s Come and Gone appears through May 19 in the 856-seat Albert Theatre. Tickets ($25 - $90; subject to change) are available at GoodmanTheatre.org/Joe or by phone at 312.443.3800. Extension week performances include May 16 at 7:30pm; May 17 at 7:30pm; May 18 at 2pm and 7:30pm; and May 19 at 2pm (closing). For more information about Hidden Gems pop-up market, visit GoodmanTheatre.org/HiddenGems. The Goodman is grateful for the support of The Elizabeth Morse Charitable Trust (Lead Funder of IDEAA Programming).

“August Wilson was a poet, and it’s easy to see why Joe Turner’s Come and Gone was one of his favorite plays. There’s a lot of mysticism in this work, and he’s always had that mysticism,” said Chuck Smith, longtime Goodman Theatre Resident Director, whose previous Wilson works include directing Gem of the Ocean (2022), Two Trains Running (2015) and Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom (1997). “There are children in this play who represent the new way. We’re reminded that we must take very delicate care of our children and do whatever we can, as best we can, to provide them a better future.”

A journey of self-discovery leads to salvation in this major revival of Joe Turner’s Come and Gone—the Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright’s masterwork and one of his best-loved, most compelling plays. Herald Loomis (A.C. Smith) searches the country with his young daughter to find his estranged wife. But first, he must regain a sense of his own heritage and identity in this story of spiritual and emotional resurrection. The cast features Harper Anthony (Reuben Mercer), Anthony Fleming III (Jeremy Furlow), TayLar (Bertha Holly), Gary Houston (Rutherford Selig), Kylah Jones (Zonia), Nambi E. Kelley (Mattie Campbell), Krystel V. McNeil (Molly Cunningham), Tim Rhoze (Bynum Walker), Shariba Rivers (Martha Loomis) and Dexter Zollicoffer (Seth Holly).

August Wilson’s 10-play American Century Cycle is a singular achievement in the American theater. Goodman Theatre was first in the nation to produce every play—including two world-premiere productions—of the cycle, each one set in a different decade of the twentieth century, including: Gem of the Ocean (1900s), Joe Turner's Come and Gone (1910s), Ma Rainey's Black Bottom (1920s), The Piano Lesson (1930s), Seven Guitars (1940s), Fences (1950s), Two Trains Running (1960s), Jitney (1970s), King Hedley II (1980s) and Radio Golf (1990s).