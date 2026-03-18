Circuit Comedy Club to Present BEAVE IT TO LEAVER at The Annoyance Theatre

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This April, Circuit Comedy Club is inviting audiences to step into a world where every door opens to something unexpected. Beave It To Leaver, a fast-paced, fully improvised comedy show, runs every Thursday at 9:30 PM beginning April 2nd at The Annoyance Theatre.

Inspired by the simple question, "if this is true, what else is true?", the ensemble builds an entire universe inside a single location-then chases every twist, turn, and exit. When a character leaves the room, the audience goes with them, uncovering new characters, absurd surprises, and interconnected chaos along the way.

The cast features Anderson Freitas, Emily Loehmer, Jeff Quintana, Melanie Menendez, Nathalie Galde, Ozzie Quintana, and Seth Hartley- the Circuit Comedy Club ensemble. They create bold, playful improv that thrives on momentum and discovery.

Each performance begins with the "Pump Up the Jamz jam," a student improv jam that invites emerging improvisers to take the stage alongside the cast. Students attend the show free of charge and participate in a collaborative, high-energy environment designed to bring out instinctual moves and give new voices a place to play. Tickets are $10 for general admission.

Beyond the stage, Beave It To Leaver is rooted in a broader mission: strengthening connections within the local neighborhood. The show proudly partners with community business sponsors including Ancient Grounds Coffee (Belmont), Shakers on Clark, and Tso Good. These collaborations reflect Circuit Comedy Club's commitment to supporting small businesses and creating a shared ecosystem where local art and local commerce grow together.

Fast, loose, and full of surprises, Beave It To Leaver delivers a night of comedy that doesn't just entertain-it connects.

Performance Details:

Thursdays in April starting April 2nd

9:30 PM

The Annoyance Theatre

Tickets: $10 (Free for students participating in "Pump Up the Jamz")

Inspired by your suggestion, the Circuit Comedy Club ensemble builds an entire world inside a single place - and every time someone walks out of a room, we follow them.

Behind every door: a new twist, a new disaster, a new character you didn't see coming.

Fast, playful, and completely unscripted, Beave It To Leaver is a joyful night of improv where the story keeps moving and the surprises never stop.

And at some point in the night... something special will be rolling through. Students get in free and are invited to jam with the ensemble in "Pump Up the Jamz."