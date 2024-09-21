Chicago to Host Week-Long International CABARET CONNEXION

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Working In Concert has announced the 6th international exchange of the Cabaret Connexion, to be held in Chicago, October 28-November 4. Open to performers and the public, the event convenes cabaret enthusiasts from around the globe for concerts and educational workshops. Registration is now open for the conference and festival.

Conference workshops take place during the day at DANK Haus, the German American Cultural Center in Lincoln Square. Seasoned musicians, industry experts, and thought leaders are ready to share their knowledge and passion for music. Attendees will participate in a variety of sessions, from in-depth discussions to hands-on workshops designed to sharpen performance skills or inspire new ones.

"Audience and performers are essential and equal parts of the cabaret art form," said Claudia Hommel, Working In Concert executive director and founder of the Cabaret Connexion. "We especially welcome participation of audience members who may be new to cabaret and its rich history in Chicago."

Event Highlights Include:

Workshops and Master Classes: Morning and afternoon hands-on learning experiences with leading cabaret artists from across the globe.

Roundtable Discussions: Insightful conversations ranging from use of technology in singing, history of cabaret, confronting stage fright, promoting cabaret performances

Live Performances: 5 featured concerts begin with a Halloween special at the DANKHause, Oh La La! at the Rhapsody Theater, Piaf & Pizazz at the Alliance Française and more. A sixth bonus concert is held on November 9 at PianoForte with Jean-Claude Orfali of the Cabaret Lapin Agile.

Networking Opportunities: Connect with fellow music enthusiasts and industry figures

For a full schedule of Cabaret Connexion events, and to register, visit cabaretconnexion.org/

The concert schedule and ticket links will go live September 24 at cabaretconnexion.org/rsvp

The international lineup from Paris and Lyon (France), Brazil, London, and New York, California, Las Vegas, Detroit (US): Claudia Hommel, Wilfried Touati, Carla Gordon, Lynne Jordan, Clotilde Rullaud, Jean-Claude Orfali, Paulus, Carroll, Lexa Maxa, Swingin' Sisters, Jeff Harnar, Elizabeth Doyle and David Edelfelt, Isabelle Georges, Anne & Mark Burnell, Meri Ziev, Anne Fromm, Ava Logan, Angélique Dessaint, Spider Saloff, Michèle Barbier, Mylène Launay, Suzanna Griffith, Lou Ella Rose, Howie Pfeifer & Stefan Kukurugya, Elisabeth Howard, Angelina Réaux, Steve Normandin, Jeanie Carroll, Tássia Minuzzo

Learn more about the principal players at cabaretconnexion.org/personnel-2024.

Working In Concert is a not-for-profit performing arts collaborative for cabaret, opera and classical vocal arts. Working In Concert educates, advocates for, and mobilizes a global community of singers who use the art of song to empower lives and build community.

Comments