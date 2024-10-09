Chicago Youth Symphony Orchestras Announces Fall 2024 Concert Lineup For Orchestra, Jazz, And Steel Ensembles

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Chicago Youth Symphony Orchestras has announced its Fall 2024 concert season. The performances showcase the exceptional talents of students from CYSO's three core programs—Orchestra, Jazz, and Steel ensembles—offering audiences an opportunity to celebrate the power of music and the extraordinary dedication of CYSO's young artists.

Symphony Orchestra Fall Concert—Sunday, November 17, 7:30 p.m.

Orchestra Hall at Symphony Center, 220 S. Michigan Avenue, Chicago

Tickets: $15

cyso.org/event/symphony-orchestra-fall-concert-at-orchestra-hall-4/

Led by the acclaimed Allen Tinkham, CYSO's flagship Orchestra program provides middle and high school students with rigorous training that shapes the boundaries of personal and musical excellence. This much-anticipated performance features Dmitri Shostakovich's Symphony No. 10, Op. 93 in E minor (1953), Samuel Barber's vibrant The School for Scandal Overture, Op. 5 (1931), and Jessie Montgomery's stirring Hymn for Everyone (2021). Audiences will experience a powerful, emotionally charged performance by some of Chicago's most promising young musicians.

Jazz Orchestra Fall Concert—Tuesday, November 19, 7:30 p.m.

Dempsey Corboy Jazz Hall at DePaul University, 2330 N. Halsted Street, Chicago

cyso.org/event/jazz-orchestra-fall-concert-7/

Under the direction of jazz legend Pharez Whitted, CYSO's Jazz Orchestra showcases 25 outstanding high school musicians. Dedicated to performing classic and contemporary big band jazz at a professional level, the ensemble brings an energetic vibe to every performance. In keeping with jazz tradition, the evening's repertoire will be announced live from the stage, adding an element of surprise and spontaneity that is integral to the genre.

Steel Orchestras Fall Concert—Saturday, December 7, 3 p.m.

Curtiss Hall at Fine Arts Building, 410 S. Michigan Avenue, 10th fl., Chicago

cyso.org/event/steel-orchestras-fall-concert-7/

Directed by Scott McConnell, CYSO's Steel Orchestras program immerses students in the dynamic rhythms of the steelpan, an instrument rooted in the cultural heritage of Trinidad and Tobago. These talented young musicians perform a wide range of styles. The program includes music by popular artists such as Harry Styles, John Lennon/Paul McCartney, Stevie Wonder, Sabrina Carpenter, and steelpan virtuoso Len “Boogsie” Sharpe.

“CYSO's signature musical experience nurtures the soul, fosters community, and empowers our young artists to become the next generation of leaders, on and off the stage,” said CYSO Executive Director Jennie Oh Brown. “Our musicians and audiences experience the power of music in every performance, whether in Chicago's historic Symphony Center or touring internationally to the world's great concert halls and festivals. CYSO has been a Chicago gem for nearly 80 years, and we look forward to the next great era of its legacy.”

Looking ahead to summer 2025, CYSO embarks on an international tour to Spain, where its talented musicians will perform to sold-out concert venues across the country.

About Chicago Youth Symphony Orchestras

For more than 75 years, Chicago Youth Symphony Orchestras has inspired and cultivated personal excellence through music, shaping generations of young musicians and leaders. CYSO's ensembles—comprising students ages 6 to 18—deliver performances at a level of musicianship typical in professional ensembles, defying expectations for youth orchestras. In this unique learning environment, students not only hone their craft through rigorous training but also develop leadership, self-confidence, teamwork, and resilience. CYSO is committed to educating and empowering each musician to pursue excellence on and off the stage, preparing them for success in any endeavor they choose.

For information about additional CYSO performances this fall, visit cyso.org/events/.

For general information, visit cyso.org.

