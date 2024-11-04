Chicago Sinfonietta Names Shermann 'Dilla' Thomas as 2024-25 Artist In Residence

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Chicago Sinfonietta is collaborating with acclaimed urban historian and TikTok sensation Shermann “Dilla” Thomas in his role as Artist in Residence for the orchestra's 2024-25 season, PROPEL, the latest chapter in the 37-year-old organization's work in redefining the classical music landscape. An important part of the organization's work in both the community and orchestral field, the Artist In Residence Program introduces new ways that musical ideas and creative approaches to storytelling further connections with the community.

"Chicago urban historian Shermann ‘Dilla' Thomas”, as the Chicago native, entrepre-neur, and father introduces himself in his popular and informative 60-second videos, is a self-taught historian and TikTok star whose work has raised awareness of the history of Chicago in numerous ways, including the importance of its numerous BIPOC neighbor-hoods and citywide traditions.

As Artist in Residence, Dilla will participate in two events this season:

-as emcee for Sunday, March 16, 2025, LOVE LETTERS program, Chicago Sinfonietta's fifth subscription concert, from 3 - 5 PM, at Chicago's Auditorium Theatre. Dilla will also be present for a meet and greet in the lobby. Led by Music Director Mei-Ann Chen, this concert takes a symphonic lens to the concepts of love, romance, respect, and adoration for women via works by five composers: Freeman Composing Fellow Michelle Isaac's 2022 klezmer and Jewish folk laden commission, Moshe's Dream, based on a dream by her grandfather; Valerie Coleman's Opus Serena, a tribute to the legendary tennis player Serena Williams', with guest soloist bassoonist Monica Ellis playing Serena in the musical tennis match against the orchestra; Johannes Brahms hidden love for pianist/composer Clara Schumann in his "Poca Allegretto" from Symphony No. 3; Gustav Mahler's serene "Adagietto from his Symphony No. 5 - written as a love letter to his wife Alma; and Felix Mendelssohn's Symphony No. 3 inspired by a walking visit of Scotland, which transports the listener to the ruins of Mary Queen of Scots's Holyrood Chapel at Holyrood Palace in Edinburgh. Learn more here.

-as special guest and presenter at donor event Chicago Sinfonietta Soundscape, on Saturday, May 3, 2025, at Chicago's Epiphany Center for the Arts, from 7-9 PM, where he will also give a short speech. The event is a one-of-a kind, choose your own adventure experience, where each door at Epiphany Center leads to a new and exciting adventure. All of explorations will converge in the grand Epiphany Hall, where an elegant dinner, spectacular entertainment program, and a silent auction await the evening's guests, supporting a very worthy cause. Learn more here.

“Our 37th season, PROPEL, is about enhancing and connecting with our community in a variety of ways through the universal language and art of music,” stated Music Director Mei-Ann Chen. “It is a pleasure to welcome Dilla, whose creative and accessible approach to telling Chicago's history relays a unique story that like music, resonates within each of us on some level.”

“Dilla's storytelling is not only creative, but his 21st century approach to sharing Chicago's history takes on another level with his use of social media and bus tours to educate people of all ages and walks of life,” stated President and CEO Blake-Anthony Johnson. “His work meshes neatly with that of Chicago Sinfonietta's, particularly this our 37th season, which highlights our ability to drive our industry forward through innovative storytelling and dynamic collaborations.”

"I am privileged to be part of this PROPEL season of the Chicago Sinfonietta," stated Mr. Thomas. "The Chicago Sinfonietta is known for its community and camaraderie. It encourages musical growth and development, then the cultural impact also promotes diversity and inclusivity in classic music. This theme resonates with me because they are driving the industry forward and changing the landscape of classical music."

Comments