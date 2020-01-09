Chicago League Of Lady Arm Wrestlers Announces - CLLAW XXXV: PAGEANT OF CHAMPIONS

The Chicago League of Lady Arm Wrestlers (CLLAW) puts the "win" in winter with its 35th match CLLAW XXXV: Pageant of Champions on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Logan Square Auditorium, 2539 N. Kedzie Ave. in Chicago. CLLAW's benefit match will feature Chicago's biggest, baddest lady arm wrestlers, live musical entertainment from funk band OD Jo and a cash bar.

Doors open at 9 pm with the first match beginning at 9:30 pm. Tickets, priced at $25, are available in advance at www.cllaw.org or $30 at the door (the ladies will gladly take cash or credit at the door). The event is 21+.

All proceeds from CLLAW XXXV will benefit Sideshow Theatre Company and Girls Rock! Chicago.

The Main Event

Their names echo through the ages. They come from all corners of Chicago, united only by One Dream: to elbow their way through the competition and wrestle their way to the top. Who will unseat reigning co-champions Shaydes and Cursula? Joined by CLLAW's Mistress of Ceremonialisms Harry Scaray, referees Beau K and Dick Douchee and commentators Vallery Dolls and Shirley Blazen, the line-up of not-so-lady-like ladies in outrageous costumes volunteer their time to vie for that most cherished prize - the bedazzled CLLAW gloves. Who will leverage their way up the bracket? Or bribe their way to the top? All these questions and more will be answered, and all of Chicago is invited to bear witness.

CLLAWdience Participation and Prizes

Not content to leave the fun in the arms of its competitors, CLLAW XXXV gets everyone in on the action. Audience members have the opportunity to purchase CLLAWBUX, the official currency of CLLAW, throughout the night. With their CLLAWBUX, onlookers can bet on their favorite wrestlers to prevail, and maybe slip a few to the referees to even the score. All CLLAWBUX purchased also go towards fantastic raffle prizes. Half-priced CLLAWBUX are available in advance.

All for a good CLLAWse

A portion of CLLAW XXXV proceeds will benefit Girls Rock! Chicago, committed to building socially just community with girls, transgender youth, and gender non-conforming youth by developing leadership, fostering self-esteem, and encouraging creative expression through music. For additional information, visit girlsrockchicago.org.

Proceeds also benefit CLLAW's creator and producer, Sideshow Theatre Company. Since its first match in 2009, Sideshow's CLLAW events have helped fundraise for numerous Chicago based non-profits including the GirlForward, Chicago Women's Health Center, {she crew}, The Chicago Alliance Against Sexual Exploitation (CAASE), Barrel of Monkeys, C4 - Community Counseling Centers of Chicago, Girls Rock! Chicago, Marwen, Rock for Kids, About Face Youth Theatre, 826CHI, CAPE (Chicago Arts Partnerships in Education), Ayodele Drum and Dance, The Chicago Human Rhythm Project and others.





