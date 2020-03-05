Casting Announced For Underscore Theatre's NOTES & LETTERS

Underscore Theatre Company has announced casting for its world premiere of Notes & Letters featuring book, music and lyrics by Annabelle Revak, based on Revak's great-great grandfather's letters sent to his family upon his immigration to Chicago.



The cast includes Katy Campbell, Tessa Dettman, Michael Mejia and Steven Romero Schaeffer. Swings include Nate Hall and Madeline Lauzon.

Directed by Leah Geis, with music direction by Anna Wegener and choreography by Ebrin R. Stanley, Notes & Letters will play April 17 - May 23, 2020 at Underscore's newly-remodeled, permanent home, The Understudy, 4609 N. Clark St. in Chicago's Uptown neighborhood. Casting will be announced shortly. Tickets are currently available at underscoretheatre.org. The press opening is Tuesday, April 21 at 7:30 pm.

Notes & Letters follows Joe's journey from war-torn Prague to Williams Piano Shop in Chicago in 1917. He quickly befriends the owner Charlie, his girlfriend Nora, and composer Olivia. The foursome become inseparable - until World War I hits the U.S. Businesses, relationships and lives are put to the test. Based on a true story and set to a jazz-contemporary score, four young people struggle to make choices amid complete chaos.

Comments Artistic Director Whitney Rhodes, "Notes & Letters is special to our team for a number of reasons. Not only is this a universally appealing, sweet and charming human story based on the writer's family, it's also a story set in Chicago, which is always a treat. The sound and feel of it will be very Chicago, which I think hometown audiences will adore. Additionally, this is the first show to go through Underscore's full pipeline process - from reading to workshop to fully-realized mainstage production - which showcases the true heart of what our company is all about. We are excited to have had a direct hand in the growth of this project with Annabelle and look forward to seeing its continued life beyond us."

The production team to date includes Milo Bue (scenic design), Christina Leinicke (costume design), Daniel Friedman (lighting design), Tim McNulty (sound design), Colleen E. Keith (props design), Nicholas Reinhart (production manager), Forrest Hejkal (technical director), Karla Meyer (board operator) and Christine Lauer (stage manager).





Related Articles Shows View More Chicago Stories

More Hot Stories For You