Casting Announced For Free Future Labs Reading Of TOKENS OF PROMISE, March 20

Also streaming now, How To Catch Creation by Christina Anderson, directed by Niegel Smith—the first in The Four-Play Encore Series.

Mar. 17, 2021  

Goodman Theatre announces the cast for the FREE live reading of its third Future Labs' play, Tokens of Promise by Ada A. directed by Sydney Chatman. In addition, Christina Anderson's How To Catch Creation, directed by Niegel Smith, launches the Encore series-four plays from the theater's "video vault" curated by the Goodman's Artistic team.

"I am excited for audiences to experience Ada A.'s fantastic new play, Tokens of Promise, as the third reading of our new ongoing Future Labs series-one of the many ways the Goodman supports playwrights and works to develop new art," said Artistic Director Robert Falls. "This forward-thinking effort was conceived by a trio of our creative team, including Quenna L. Barrett, Jonathan L. Green and Ken-Matt Martin-who I'm pleased to say has been named the new Artistic Director of Victory Gardens Theater. While I am sorry to see him leave us, it's an incredible opportunity for Ken-Matt and a tremendous win-for both Victory Gardens and for the greater Chicago community."

In Tokens of Promise, there's only one open "diversity" analyst position at this start-up-and the minorities must duke it out to access the sweet privilege of employment. A wicked satire about the modern-day job search and scarcity mentality, Ada A.'s new play exposes the inherent competition in employment that leads us to forsake our humanity out of necessity and survival.

The virtual reading of Tokens of Promise premieres March 20 at 7pm. Registration for this FREE event is required. For more information, visit GoodmanTheatre.org/Tokens. The Encore series continues through May 9 (How To Catch Creation streams now through March 28); tickets are FREE with reservations at GoodmanTheatre.org/Encore.


