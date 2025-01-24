Cast and Creative Team Set for TITUS ANDRONICUS at Redtwist Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Award-winning Redtwist Theatre is proud to announce the cast and creative team for William Shakespeare's Titus Andronicus, February 23 - March 30, at Redtwist Theatre, 1044 W. Bryn Mawr Ave. This world premiere adaptation by Artistic Director of Development Dusty Brown and Jordan Gleaves is directed by Brown and stars Anne Sheridan Smith as the titular character. Previews are Thursday, Feb. 20 - Saturday, Feb. 22 at 7:30 p.m. with the press opening of Sunday, Feb. 23 at 3:30 p.m. The performance schedule is Thursdays - Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 3:30 p.m.

Redtwist's Titus Andronicus brings prejudice and the politics of revenge to the forefront in Shakespeare's bloodiest script. Foreign wars have left the country divided, an impulsive leader stokes resentment and now the country teeters on the brink of civil war over petty grievances and personal vendettas. Can Rome's leaders save the empire from itself?

The Titus Andronicus cast includes Anne Sheridan Smith (she/they, Titus Andronicus); James Lewis (he/him, Aaron); Caroline Kidwell (she/her, Lavinia Andronicus); Sabine Wan (she/her, Marcus); Philip C. Matthews (he/him, Lucius Andronicus); Laura Strum (she/her, Tamora); Quinn Leary (he/him, Demetrius); Elijah Newman (he/him, Chiron); Joshua Servatez (he/him, Saturninus) and Madelyn Loehr (she/her, Bassianus/ensemble). Rena Ahmed (she/her, Titus Andronicus U/S); Makari Robinson McNeese (they/them, Aaron U/S); Hannah McCauley (she/her, Lavinia Andronicus U/S); Daniel Vaughn Manasia (he/him, Marcus U/S); Christine Cummins (she/her, Lucius Andronicus U/S); Michelle Perry (she/her, Tamora U/S); Gavin Blayne (he/him, Demetrius U/S); Seth Eggenschwiller (he/him, Chiron U/S); Grayson Kennedy (he/him, Saturninus U/S) and Madi Bacino (she/her, Bassianus/ensemble U/S).

The Titus Andronicus creative team includes Dusty Brown (they/them, adapter, director, technical director and sound designer); Raine DeDominici (they/she, production manager/production stage manager); Eliot Colin (they/he, stage manager); Andie Cash (she/her, assistant director); Korey Pimental (he/him, dramaturg); KClare McKellaston (she/her, Costume Designer); Leo Bassow (they/he, props designer); Meredith Ernst (she/her, text coach); Eric Luchen (he/them, scenic designer); Erin Sheets (she/her, intimacy director); Michael Dias (he/him, violence director) and Eileen Dixon (she/they, casting director and artistic director of production).

