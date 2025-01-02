Cast and Creative Team Set for THE CAVE World Premiere at A Red Orchid

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



A Red Orchid Theatre has revealed the cast and creative team for the World Premiere of Ensemble Member Sadieh Rifai’s THE CAVE, directed by Alex Mallory, running February 9 - March 16, 2025 (previews January 30 - February 8) on the theatre’s stage at 1531 N. Wells St. Tickets ($35 - $50) are on sale now at .

Amidst breaking news of the first Gulf War, tragedy forces a Palestinian-American family to move from Las Vegas to Columbus, Ohio, upending their lives. Jamil struggles to hold himself and his family together as the world becomes unbalanced and terror can no longer be buried behind closed doors. Sadieh Rifai’s thriller of a new play examines how a family across cultures and generations leans into love and humor in the face of global turmoil and a fracturing American dream.

The production features Ensemble Members Kirsten Fitzgerald (Bonnie), John Judd (Grandpa), Guy Van Swearingen (Mark / Neil), and Natalie West (Grandma), with H. Adoni Esho (Jamil), Milla Liss (Noor), Aaliyah Montana (Dema), Ashley Neal (Gail), and Omer Abbas Salem (Actor on TV / Omar). Understudies include Mohammad ElBsat (u/s Jamil), Iman Kamel (u/s Dema and Noor), Paul Murray (u/s Mark / Neil and Grandpa), Tatiana Pavela (u/s Bonnie), Melissa Van Kersen (u/s Grandma and Gail), and Faiz Siddique (u/s Actor on TV / Omar).

The creative team includes Sotirios Livaditis (Scenic Designer), Joe Johnson (Assistant Scenic Designer), Kotryna Hilko (Costume Designer), Mike Durst (Lighting Designer), Joe Court (Sound Designer), Julia Alvarez (Properties Designer), Victoria Nassif (Intimacy Director and Assistant Director), Dave Gonzalez (Armorer), Ronnie Malley (Dialect & Language Coach and Cultural Consultant), Hannah Andruss (Wig Designer), Tom Daniel (Technical Director), Duncan Hon (Master Electrician), JC Widman (Stage Manager), Faith Locke (Assistant Stage Manager), Casey Fort (Second Assistant Stage Manager), Patrick Starner (Production Manager), Yasmin Zacaria Mikhaiel (Dramaturg), and Peter Ruiz (Script Supervisor).

Photo credit: Jeff Kurysz

