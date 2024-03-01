Cast Set for Rolling World Premiere of BROOKLYN LAUNDRY at Northlight Theatre

Northlight Theatre is continuing its 2023–2024 season with the rolling world premiere of Brooklyn Laundry by John Patrick Shanley, the Pulitzer, Tony, and Oscar-award winning author of Moonstruck, Doubt, and Outside Mullingar. Brooklyn Laundry runs April 11-May 12, 2024, at Northlight Theatre.

Fran is chronically single, has piles of bills, and finds Owen obnoxious. Owen has a bad back, runs a laundry, and thinks Fran is gloomy. And then he asks her out. After years of putting the rest of her family first, Fran is ready to make the leap toward her own romantic dreams. Little does she know that even bigger challenges are headed her way.

Featuring Sandra Delgado (Susie), Marika Mashburn (Trish), Mark Montgomery (Owen), and Cassidy Slaughter-Mason (Fran).

The creative team includes Jeffrey Kmiec (set design), Izumi Inaba (costume design), JR Lederle (light design), Lindsay Jones (sound design), and Katie Klemme (stage manager).

Northlight's production of Brooklyn Laundry is supported in part by Paul Epner and Janet Gans Epner, Donna and Gene Frett, Nan Greenough, and Blythe McGarvie.

(Susie) is a Colombian-American writer, actor, singer and producer born and raised in Chicago. She is best known for her play La Havana Madrid, which enjoyed sold-out runs at Steppenwolf and Goodman Theatre, and most recently in a co-production with Teatro Vista and Collaboraction. It was featured in the New York Times and CNN, received recognition as one of the best plays of 2017 by New City Chicago and Time Out Chicago, the Time-Out Audience Award for Best New Work, and the Alliance of Latinx Theatre Artists (ALTA) Award for Best Production. Sandra is also a respected veteran of the stage, with a career spanning two decades. In addition to her work at artistic homes, Teatro Vista and Collaboraction, she has been seen on stages across Chicago including The Goodman Theatre, Lookingglass Theatre, Victory Gardens and About Face. Recent highlights include the titular role in La Havana Madrid, La Ruta at Steppenwolf and starring off-Broadway in The Public Theatre’s production of Oedipus el Rey as Jocasta.

(Trish) has worked as an actor, casting director and producer in Chicago since 2002, appearing at Steppenwolf, Lookingglass, The House, PlayMakers Laboratory (formerly Barrel of Monkeys), Griffin and many others. She was raised in a trailer home in the middle of a cornfield in Oklahoma and trained at Meadows School of the Arts at Southern Methodist University in Dallas, Texas. Film: Reporting for Christmas (Hulu), Princess Cyd, Imperfections. TV: Chicago Fire, Chicago PD. Current and upcoming projects: Line producing and casting for Incoming, an anthology podcast series with award-winning screenwriter and Broadway composer David Singer and producing Dennis Watkins' The Magic Parlour.

(Owen) has previously appeared at Northlight in Outside Mullingar and Discord. Chicago credits: Camino Real, Stage Kiss, A Christmas Carol (Goodman Theatre); Twelfth Night, Troilus and Cressida, Rose Rage: Henry VI Parts 1, 2 and 3, As You Like It (Chicago Shakespeare Theater); In the Next Room or the vibrator play (Victory Gardens Theater); The Letters (Writers’ Theatre); Fascination (About Face Theatre); Cat on a Hot Tin Roof (Apple Tree Theatre); In the Belly of the Beast: Letters from Prison(The Journeymen Theater Company, After Dark Award); and productions at Remy Bumppo Theatre Company. New York credits include The Seagull, Mamma Mia! (Broadway); Our Town (Barrow Street Theatre); Macbeth (The Public Theater); The Runner Stumbles (The Actors Company Theatre); and The Madras House (Mint Theater Company). His regional credits include Julius Caesar at American Repertory Theater, as well as the 2009 – 10 tour of France. Television credits include Law & Order, Boss and Mob Doctor.

(Fran) is an actor and writer based in Chicago. Recent acting credits include: The Luckiest (Raven Theatre, Equity Jeff Award for Best Performer in a Principal Role), How A Boy Falls (Northlight Theatre), Kiss (Haven Theatre), Natural Affection(Eclipse Theatre), Significant Other (Theatre Wit/About Face), Scapegoat (New Colony) and Rapture Blister Burn (Goodman Theatre, Equity Jeff Nomination for actor in a Performer in a Supporting Role). Recent film and TV credits include: All Happy Families, Later Days, Ultra-City Smiths, Chicago Fire, Easy, APB, and Soundtrack. Cassidy is a graduate of the school at Steppenwolf, and a founding ensemble member of One Year Chekhov.

Box Office: The Box Office is located at 9501 Skokie Blvd, Skokie; 847.673.6300; northlight.org