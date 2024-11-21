CLOSE TO YOU: THE MUSIC OF THE CARPENTERS to Celebrate 15 Years With Anniversary Tour

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Close to You: The Music of the Carpenters is already on their 15 Year Anniversary Tour. Now, they're bringing A Carpenters' Christmas to venues in the Chicagoland area, Midwest and across the country this holiday season. Founded by lead singer, Lisa Rock, Close to You: The Music of the Carpenters continue to sell out venues across the country having played over 400 shows in 41 states including Tuacahn, UT (2200 seats) and La Mirada, CA (1300 seats) last season.

Singer and playwright Lisa Rock has arranged a 6-pieceband, complete with back-up singers, and together they are dedicated to creating a Carpenters experience like no other. Rock's amazing four octave range allows her to sing all the Carpenters hits in their original key, keeping the songs genuine and more recognizable for the audience. "When she hits the lower range of hermarvelous voice," notes Chicago critic Alan Bresloff, "if you close your eyes, you can see Karen Carpenter's face."

Rock and her band, including Ken McMullen (Music Director, piano), Ian Letts (reeds), Janet Cramer (drums), Jeremy Montoto (bass/guitar), Dan Kristan (bass/guitar), Kevin Kelly (backing vocals/keyboard), Tina Naponelli (backing vocals), and Kaity Paschetto (backing vocals), have expanded their Carpenters offerings with the very special A Carpenters Christmas show. This amazing holiday concert is a nod to the two Christmas albums the Carpenters made and captures the feel of the classic TV holiday variety shows of the 1970s. Featuring "Merry Christmas Darling" and the jazzy "Santa Claus is Comin' to Town," it's a holiday concert that spreads joy and cheer to all.

Tour dates:

Sunday, December 1 The Lyric Theater, Blue Island, IL

Friday, December 6 C2U Riviera Theatre, North Tonawanda, NY

Saturday, December 7 The Oaks Theater, Oakmont, PA

Sunday, December 8 The Strand Theatre, Shelbyville, IN

Tuesday, December 10 Swain Arts Center, Bryson City, NC

Wednesday, December 11 Williamson County PAC, Franklin, TN

Friday, December 13 Florissant PAC, Florissant, MO

Saturday, December 14 Wichita Orpheum, Wichita, KS

Tuesday, December 17 Freedom Hall, Park Forest, IL

Saturday, December 21 Geneva Stage, Lake Geneva, WI

Comments