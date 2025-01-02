CIRCA Pintig Names RJ Silva as Artistic Director Ahead of its 34th Year

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



CIRCA Pintig, Chicago's premier Filipino American theatre company and community arts organization, is celebrating new leadership appointed at the culmination of its 33rd year. At their end-of-the-year gala, RJ Silva was announced as the new Artistic Director of CIRCA Pintig.

Silva started as an intern in 2012 where he developed into a community artist, performing in ALLOS: The Story of Carlos Bulosan by Giovanni Ortega. After graduating from Loyola University Chicago with a degree in Theatre Arts, Silva pursued a fruitful career in themed entertainment as a Producer for Walt Disney Imagineering, providing creative access for the Epcot theme park. He produced themed dining experiences and attractions, working with an in-house team of designers and writers. During this time, he founded The Impulse Project, a theatre initiative in Orlando that created "theatre with passion and purpose," supporting charitable organizations with their thematic cabarets and productions. His move back to Chicago during the pandemic reconnected him to CIRCA Pintig, performing in DARYO'S ALL-AMERICAN DINER by Conrad A. Panganiban, which was awarded 2023 Best New Play by Chicago Reader and BroadwayWorld Chicago. From this production, Silva remained as a producing associate, supporting CIRCA Pintig's KAPWA theatre season, where he produced SAMA SAMA: SOLIDARITY IN THE FIELDS by Giovanni Ortega, piloted an incubator workshop format of his play HAIL MARY/MARIA, and launched the inaugural Chicago Filipino American Theatre Festival.

As the new Artistic Director, Silva looks to continue the thoughtful and inspired work that CIRCA Pintig strives to create within the Chicago community that tells the story of the Filipino and immigrant story. Working side by side with Executive Director Ginger Leopoldo, Silva hopes that the creative direction will complement the community-building initiatives Leopoldo has helmed as CIRCA Pintig's mission.

Louie Pascasio, who served as the former Artistic Director and an organizational leader at CIRCA Pintig, will continue to work with the company as the Development Director. Louie has been instrumental in nurturing grant relationships and has directed numerous productions. A long-time member of CIRCA Pintig, he was also a member of the Philippine Educational Theater Association (PETA) and has served as musical director for several PETA productions. Louie has completed his doctoral program on media and community activism, focusing on the intersection of arts and social change. He has designed the Community Workshop Series, led educational initiatives, and actively engaged with local communities to foster artistic expression.

"As Artistic Director, I want to continue the incredible work CIRCA Pintig has committed to community strengthening, not just for Filipinos in America, but how we share these stories with other marginalized communities and peoples of color in the country. In the time of uncertainty we are about to face in America, it's important to stay united with other communities, and use our work in theatre and storytelling to be united in solidarity." Silva hopes to also bridge a gap between generations within the Filipino diaspora, as well as explore other forms of storytelling such as film in order to create a wider and longer lasting impact with Filipino stories.

With 2025 on the horizon, Silva hopes to continue the Chicago American Theatre Festival and improve its logistics from lessons learned after its first year. Under his creative direction, CIRCA Pintig would also like to keep its relationships with the artists from the festival, exploring incubator workshops or productions of stories submitted, host monthly beats to engage the community at the historic Rizal Center, and explore the next theatrical season focusing on "racial healing" and "care for caregivers."

As CIRCA Pintig plans its next season, they are eager to host community-engaging events, including a storytelling workshop with Ada Cheng in March and an AAPI artists panel with the League of Chicago Theatres in May.

