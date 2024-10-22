Buffalo Theatre Ensemble Presents THE WICKHAMS: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Buffalo Theatre Ensemble will present “The Wickhams: Christmas at Pemberley” by Lauren Gunderson and Margot Melcon, directed by Managing Artistic Director Emerita Connie Canaday Howard*+, Thursday, Nov. 14 – Sunday, Dec. 15.

Mayhem and silliness abound when the elegance of the upstairs (masters and family) and the intriguing lives of the downstairs (servants) collide during the festive season. There will be a preview at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14. Press opening is 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15. There is no show Nov. 28 and added a 3 p.m. matinee Nov. 30.

As the events of “Miss Bennet” unfold upstairs at Pemberley, during the same celebration, the servants below find themselves in the midst of a different holiday scandal. An unwelcome visitor has arrived in the middle of the night disrupting holiday preparations – George Wickham, Lydia's incorrigible husband and Mr. Darcy's sworn enemy. “The Wickhams: Christmas at Pemberley” is the follow up to BTE's 2023 hit production of "Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley” and the second in the trilogy.

Three actors from last year's production of “Miss Bennett” — Robert Hunter Bry, Paige Klopfenstein and Danielle Kerr — will be reprising their characters from last year's production, which will be extra fun for those who caught last year's "Miss Bennett" production. Aly Greaves Amidei+^ who recently received a Jeff Award for her “Miss Bennett” costumes, returns to costume “The Wickhams,” as well.

“Miss Bennet” and “The Wickhams” originated as a continuation of Jane Austen's novel, “Pride and Prejudice.” The sequel to “Miss Bennet,” “The Wickhams” premiered in November 2018 at the Jungle Theater in Minneapolis, Minn., and had its Chicago debut at the Northlight Theater in Skokie, Ill. in November 2019. WTTW theater reviewer Hedy Weiss says of “The Wickhams,” “The play's dialogue has a snap, crackle, and pop energy and a playful feminist spirit,” and The Chicago Sun-Times calls “The Wickhams” a “delicious bonbon of a play.”

“I'm very excited about directing BTE's production of ‘The Wickhams',” says Canaday Howard*+. It introduces important situations and subjects, like “Downton Abbey” or “Upstairs Downstairs,” but also has laughter, heart and holiday cheer. Audiences don't have to have seen last year's production of ‘Miss Bennett' nor do they have to be an expert in the world of Jane Austen to enjoy this holiday theatrical treat.”

The cast features Kelli Walker+ (Mrs. Reynolds), Beck Damron (Brian), Jamila Joiner* (Cassie), Robert Hunter Bry (Mr. Fitzwilliam Darcy), Paige Klopfenstein (Mrs. Elizabeth Darcy), McGuire Price (George Wickham) and Danielle Kerr (Lydia Wickham).

Director is Connie Canaday Howard*+. The design team includes Ricard Penrod and Jacqueline Penrod ^ (Scenic Design), Aly Greaves Amidei +^ (Costume Design), Conchita Avitia (Lighting Design), Christopher Kriz +^ (Composer and Sound Design), Isa Noe (Properties Design), Neil Massey (SAFD Member) (Violence Director). Stage Manager is Caitlin I. Quinn*. Assistant Stage Manager is Vinny Scanio. Emily Sheehan is Student ASM (BTE Scholar).

Tickets

Buffalo Theatre Ensemble (BTE) presents “The Wickhams: Christmas at Pemberley” by Lauren Gunderson and Margot Melcon, directed by BTE Ensemble member Connie Canaday Howard*+ at the McAninch Arts Center, 425 Fawell Blvd., Nov. 14 – Dec. 15. There will be a preview 7:30 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 14. Press opening is 7:30 p.m., Friday, Nov. 15. Performances are 7:30 p.m. Thursday – Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday. There is no show Nov. 28 and an added 3 p.m. matinee Nov. 30. There is an ASL performance at 7:30 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 5.



Tickets are $44. For tickets or more information visit AtTheMAC.org or call 630.942.4000. The Box Office is open noon – 6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday and two hours prior to performance. Please note: this play contains adult themes and language.

Related Events:

· Pre-show discussion with director and designers Thursday, Nov. 14 at 6:45 p.m. in MAC Room 140

· Post-show discussion with director, actors and crew Friday, Nov. 22, in the Playhouse Theatre.

About Buffalo Theatre Ensemble

The mission of Buffalo Theatre Ensemble is to provide a forum in which artists, scholars, writers, students and community members explore new ideas and provocative issues through the production of quality theater for the enjoyment of its audiences. Since 1986 BTE has staged more than 125 productions. The Artistic Staff for BTE includes Amelia Barrett+* (Interim Managing Artistic Director), Daniel Millhouse* (Interim Associate Artistic Director) and Bryan Burke+* (Business Manager).

BTE Ensemble members are Aly Renee Amidei^, Robert Jordan Bailey*, Amelia Barrett*, Bryan Burke*, Rebecca Cox, Lisa Dawn, Nick DuFloth, Jon Gantt, Connie Canaday Howard*, Christopher Kriz^, Laura Leonardo Ownby, Michael W. Moon, Kurt Naebig*, Galen G. Ramsey*, William “Sandy” Smillie, Kelli Walker and Norm Woodel.

For more information about BTE, visit btechicago.com.

*Denotes member of Actors' Equity; +Denotes member of Buffalo Theatre Ensemble; ^Denotes member of United Scenic Artists

Comments