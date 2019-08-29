Broadway In Chicago's Invites Submissions for Illinois High School Musical Theatre Awards

Broadway In Chicago invites high schools across the State of Illinois to participate in the Ninth Annual Illinois High School Musical Theatre Awards. The Illinois High School Musical Theatre Awards celebrate excellence in high school theatre throughout the State of Illinois.

Beginning Thursday, September 5 at 10AM, high school educators may fill out a School Application form. Application details can be found at www.BroadwayInChicago.com/IHSMTA. Broadway In Chicago encourages all Illinois Public and Private High Schools to apply, however School Applications will be accepted on a first come, first served basis and only the first 75 schools to apply will be accepted. The deadline to submit School Applications for the 2020 Illinois High School Musical Theatre Awards is Tuesday, September 10, 2019.

Eligible schools must adhere to the following: the High School must be located in the State of Illinois; musical productions must take place before April 19, 2020; to be adjudicated, a musical production qualifies if it is a full-length musical listed on The Jimmy Awards (High School Musical Theatre Awards) Qualifying Show List here.

The categories include Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Production presented by Guardian Music Travel, Best Choreography, Best Ensemble, Best Direction, and Best Scenic Design presented by Sound, Production, & Lighting. Twenty-four nominees (12 actors and 12 actresses) will see the touring production of Dear Evan Hansen in Chicago next summer, participate in a workshop with a company member from Dear Evan Hansen, perform on stage at the Broadway Playhouse at Water Tower Place (175 E. Chestnut) in front of Chicago casting agents and theater professionals. Photos from the 2019 Illinois High School Musical Theatre Awards can be found here.

From the twenty-four nominees, two Illinois award recipients (one Best Actor, one Best Actress) will go on an all-expense paid trip to New York City to represent the State of Illinois at The Jimmy Awards and participate in a week-long theatre intensive of coaching and rehearsals with industry professionals in preparation for a one-night-only showcase on Broadway, where a panel of judges crowns the nation's top performers. The Jimmy Awards are named for legendary Broadway theater owner and producer James M. Nederlander. Broadway In Chicago is a Nederlander presentation, and is excited to join the network of theatres across the country participating in The Jimmy Awards.

Important Dates

School Applications Available: Thursday, September 5, 2019 at 10AM

School Applications Due: Tuesday, September 10, 2019

IHSMTA Program: Monday, June 1, 2020

The Jimmy Awards: Summer 2020 (exact date to be announced)

The 2019 Illinois High School Musical Theatre Award recipients were Jacob Simon of Deerfield High School in Deerfield, IL (Best Actor), Marguerite Reed of Mother McAuley High School in Chicago, IL (Best Actress), Cary-Grove High School for their production of ALL SHOOK UP (Best Production and Best Choreography), Benet Academy for their production of PIPPIN (Best Scenic Design), Libertyville High School for their production of PIPPIN (Best Ensemble), and Susan S. Gorman of Deerfield High School for her production of CRAZY FOR YOU (Best Direction).

The Illinois High School Musical Theatre Awards have proven to be a stepping stone for young performers, with several appearing in Broadway productions. Two Illinois Best Actors made their Broadway debut- Nathan Salstone (2012 IHSMTA Best Actor) in HARRY POTTER & THE CURSED CHILD, and John Clay III (2013 IHSMTA Best Actor) in CHOIR BOY. Other Illinois winners have also been successful at The Jimmy Awards: Jonah Rawitz (2014 IHSMTA Best Actor) was awarded the 2014 Jimmy Award for Best Performance by an Actor, Cecilia Trippiedi (2016 IHSMTA Best Actress) was awarded the 2016 Jimmy Award for Best Dancer, and Darian Goulding (2018 IHSMTA Best Actor) was a 2018 Jimmy Award finalist.

The participating high schools involved in the program are given opportunities to see Broadway In Chicago shows and receive invitations to special events throughout the year. Recently, students performed with the cast of DEAR EVAN HANSEN at Broadway In Chicago's Summer Concert at Millennium Park, in addition to performing with HAMILTON Chicago Company's Miguel Cervantes (Alexander Hamilton) at the Illinois Bicentennial Birthday Party at Navy Pier.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You