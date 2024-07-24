Broadway In Chicago Announces Single Tickets On Sale For MEAN GIRLS And More

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



It’s almost the most wonderful time of the year! Broadway In Chicago has announced that four shows are celebrating Christmas in July!

Two new holidays shows will make their way to Chicago this holiday season: THE HIP HOP NUTCRACKER and A John Denver CHRISTMAS. Joining them in the celebration are YIPPEE KI YAY and MEAN GIRLS.

Groups of 10+ are available now for all shows by calling (312) 977-1710 or emailing GroupSales@BroadwayInChicago.com. Broadway In Chicago subscribers can buy tickets now by logging into their account.

Single tickets for the four shows will be available for a limited time from tomorrow, July 25, through Wednesday, July 31. Details of the offer will be available at www.broadwayinchicago.com/christmas-in-july.

Mean Girls

Nov 28 – Dec 1, 2024

Auditorium Theatre, 50 E. Ida B. Wells Dr.

Mean Girls features a book by nine-time Emmy Award® winner Tina Fey, based on her screenplay for the film; music by three-time Emmy Award® winner Jeff Richmond; lyrics by two-time Tony Award® nominee Nell Benjamin; and original direction and choreography by two-time Tony Award® winner Casey Nicholaw.

Mean Girls opened on Broadway in April 2018 to rave reviews at the August Wilson Theatre, following its world premiere at the National Theatre in Washington, DC, in the fall of 2017.

Cady Heron may have grown up on an African savanna, but nothing prepared her for the wild and vicious ways of her strange new home: suburban Illinois. How will this naïve newbie rise to the top of the popularity pecking order? By taking on The Plastics, a trio of lionized frenemies led by the charming but ruthless Regina George. But when Cady devises a plan to end Regina’s reign, she learns the hard way that you can’t cross a Queen Bee without getting stung.

Yippee Ki Yay (the parody celebration of Die Hard)

Nov 19. – Dec. 15, 2024

Broadway Playhouse, 175 E. Chestnut

Acclaimed retelling of classic film Die Hard from Richard Marsh – Fringe First-winner, London poetry slam champion, BBC Audio Drama Best Scripted Comedy Drama award-winner and New York cop (one of these is untrue). This joyfully funny show returns to the USA following its hit 2023 debut.

When gunmen seize an LA skyscraper, off-duty policeman John McClane is the hostages’ only hope. This uplifting action romp (and unauthorized parody) celebrates the iconic 80s festive favorite while also telling the personal story of a life-long Die Hard fan. Essential viewing for Hans Gruber connoisseurs and newcomers alike.

The Hip Hop Nutcracker

Dec. 10 -Dec. 15, 2024

CIBC Theatre, 18 W. Monroe

A holiday mash-up for the whole family, The Hip Hop Nutcracker returns for another spectacular tour. Directed and choreographed by two-time Tony and Olivier Award-nominated Jennifer Weber, this contemporary dance spectacle is a re-mixed and re-imagined version of the classic, smashing hip hop dance and Tchaikovsky’s timeless music together into a heart-stirring and inspirational holiday event. The Hip Hop Nutcracker is brought to life by a powerhouse cast of a dozen all-star dancers, a DJ, a violinist, and MC Kurtis Blow, one of hip hop’s founding fathers, who opens the show with a short set. Grab your family and friends and let the dynamic performers of The Hip Hop Nutcracker take you on a journey that celebrates love, community and the magic of the holiday season.

Rocky Mountain High Experience, A John Denver Christmas

Dec 19 – 22, 2024

Broadway Playhouse, 175 E. Chestnut

A John Denver Christmas is a magical and intimate experience that will take you back to the ’70s when John Denver’s music permeated the airways spanning the radio dial. Rick Schuler’s enchanting holiday show features all your favorite Denver hits including Rocky Mountain High,” “Sunshine On My Shoulders,” “Take Me Home Country Roads,” “Thank God I’m A Country Boy,” Aspenglow,” and “Silver Bells,” just to name a few.

Rocky Mountain High Experience® A John Denver Christmas captivates audiences young and old alike so don’t miss the incomparable event of the season! You will swear that you’re back in the ’70s with John Denver on stage.

