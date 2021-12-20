Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

BrightSide Theatre to Present PROMISES PROMISES IN CONCERT

This bittersweet romantic comedy features a groundbreaking contemporary score from composer Burt Bacharach.

Dec. 20, 2021 Â 
BrightSide Theatre will continue with their 10TH Anniversary Season - BrightSide is BACK -with the music of Burt Bacharach and book by Neil Simon - Promises, Promises in Concert. Performed in the Madden Theatre, BrightSide Theatre will transform the space into an intimate cabaret room with a live orchestra and a cast of talented actors will perform a concert version of Promises, Promises.

Tickets are on sale now at www.brightsidetheatre.com, or by phone at 630-447-TIXS (8497). The press performance is Friday, January 14, 2021 @ 8 pm.

In New York City in the 1960s, an ambitious accountant named Chuck Baxter lends out his apartment to his supervisors, who need a discreet place for illicit afternoon rendezvous. Miserable and exploited, Chuck finds a beacon of hope in coworker Fran, who is trapped in a romantic predicament of her own. The bittersweet romantic comedy features a groundbreaking contemporary score from composer Burt Bacharach. The score includes the blockbuster hit I'll Never Fall In Love Again, I Say a Little Prayer, A House is Not a Home, Knowing When To Leave, Turkey Lurkey Time, Whoever You Are, and the title song.

A talented ensemble of actors makes up the Cast of Promises, Promises in Concert:

Chuck Baxter............................................................................JON CUNNINGHAM

J.D.Sheldrake, Mr. Vanderfhof...................................................Dennis Schnell

Fran Kubelik.......................................................................Shaina Summerville

Mr. Dobitch, Watchman........................................................MICHAEL J. SANTOS

Sylvia Gilhooley, Sharon, Orchestra Voice..............................SARAH INENDINO

Mike Kirkeby, Karl Kubelik.................................................................SEAN RHEAD

Ginger, Patsy, Helen Sheldrake, Orchestra Voice................KIMBERLYN GAYLE

Mr. Eichelberger, Waiter, Eddie, Intern......................MAX MCNEAL MARTIN

Vivian, Barbara, Orchestra Voice..............................................AMY RODRIGUEZ

Dr. Dreyfuss, Company Doctor....................................................Jim Heatherly

Miss Kreplinski, Hostess, Orchestra Voice................................MEGHAN KESSEL

Nurse, Miss OIson, Orchestra Voice.........................................SOPHIE SMEKENS

Kathy, Marge MacDougall, Orchestra Voice....................................JULIE BAYER

PRODUCTION DETAILS:

Title: Promises, Promises in Concert

Book Neil Simon
Based on the Screenplay The Apartment
Music Burt Bacharach | Lyrics Hal David
Director Jeffrey Cass
Music Director Rex Meyer

Location: Performing at North Central College's Madden Theatre in the Fine Arts Center at 171 East Chicago Avenue Naperville, IL 60540

Dates: January 14-22, 2022

Press Performance/Opening: Friday, January 14 at 8 pm

Curtain Times: Fridays at 8pm, Saturdays at 8 pm, Sunday at 2 pm -

added performance on Saturday 22 @ 2pm

Friday - January 14 at 8 pm

Saturday - January 15 at 8 pm

Sunday - January 16 at 2 pm

Friday - January 21 at 8 pm

Saturday - January 22 at 2 pm and 8 pm

Tickets: $33 Discounts: Students/Seniors $28. Subscriptions are on sale as well! Tickets are on sale now at www.brightsidetheatre.com, by phone 630-447-TIXS (8497) or the night of the performance at the box office at the Madden Theatre.


