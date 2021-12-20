BrightSide Theatre to Present PROMISES PROMISES IN CONCERT
This bittersweet romantic comedy features a groundbreaking contemporary score from composer Burt Bacharach.
BrightSide Theatre will continue with their 10TH Anniversary Season - BrightSide is BACK -with the music of Burt Bacharach and book by Neil Simon - Promises, Promises in Concert. Performed in the Madden Theatre, BrightSide Theatre will transform the space into an intimate cabaret room with a live orchestra and a cast of talented actors will perform a concert version of Promises, Promises.
Tickets are on sale now at www.brightsidetheatre.com, or by phone at 630-447-TIXS (8497). The press performance is Friday, January 14, 2021 @ 8 pm.
In New York City in the 1960s, an ambitious accountant named Chuck Baxter lends out his apartment to his supervisors, who need a discreet place for illicit afternoon rendezvous. Miserable and exploited, Chuck finds a beacon of hope in coworker Fran, who is trapped in a romantic predicament of her own. The bittersweet romantic comedy features a groundbreaking contemporary score from composer Burt Bacharach. The score includes the blockbuster hit I'll Never Fall In Love Again, I Say a Little Prayer, A House is Not a Home, Knowing When To Leave, Turkey Lurkey Time, Whoever You Are, and the title song.
A talented ensemble of actors makes up the Cast of Promises, Promises in Concert:
Chuck Baxter............................................................................JON CUNNINGHAM
J.D.Sheldrake, Mr. Vanderfhof...................................................Dennis Schnell
Fran Kubelik.......................................................................Shaina Summerville
Mr. Dobitch, Watchman........................................................MICHAEL J. SANTOS
Sylvia Gilhooley, Sharon, Orchestra Voice..............................SARAH INENDINO
Mike Kirkeby, Karl Kubelik.................................................................SEAN RHEAD
Ginger, Patsy, Helen Sheldrake, Orchestra Voice................KIMBERLYN GAYLE
Mr. Eichelberger, Waiter, Eddie, Intern......................MAX MCNEAL MARTIN
Vivian, Barbara, Orchestra Voice..............................................AMY RODRIGUEZ
Dr. Dreyfuss, Company Doctor....................................................Jim Heatherly
Miss Kreplinski, Hostess, Orchestra Voice................................MEGHAN KESSEL
Nurse, Miss OIson, Orchestra Voice.........................................SOPHIE SMEKENS
Kathy, Marge MacDougall, Orchestra Voice....................................JULIE BAYER
PRODUCTION DETAILS:
Title: Promises, Promises in Concert
Book Neil Simon
Based on the Screenplay The Apartment
Music Burt Bacharach | Lyrics Hal David
Director Jeffrey Cass
Music Director Rex Meyer
Location: Performing at North Central College's Madden Theatre in the Fine Arts Center at 171 East Chicago Avenue Naperville, IL 60540
Dates: January 14-22, 2022
Press Performance/Opening: Friday, January 14 at 8 pm
Curtain Times: Fridays at 8pm, Saturdays at 8 pm, Sunday at 2 pm -
added performance on Saturday 22 @ 2pm
Friday - January 14 at 8 pm
Saturday - January 15 at 8 pm
Sunday - January 16 at 2 pm
Friday - January 21 at 8 pm
Saturday - January 22 at 2 pm and 8 pm
Tickets: $33 Discounts: Students/Seniors $28. Subscriptions are on sale as well! Tickets are on sale now at www.brightsidetheatre.com, by phone 630-447-TIXS (8497) or the night of the performance at the box office at the Madden Theatre.