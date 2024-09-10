Black Arts & Culture Alliance Names New President, Black Arts Month Programs in October

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The nonprofit Black Arts & Culture Alliance of Chicago, an organization that collectively advances excellence in the work of the Black arts and culture sector, has announced Vershawn Sanders-Ward as its new board president, effective immediately.

Sanders-Ward is the third president in the Alliance’s 27-year history and brings extensive experience as a director, choreographer, educator and artivist, a visionary reshaping the landscape of contemporary dance while driving social change. As the Founding Artistic Director & CEO of Red Clay Dance Company, Sanders-Ward blends elements of African diasporic dance forms with modern techniques, and provides a platform for artists of diverse backgrounds to explore issues of identity, race and social justice through dance. Sanders-Ward has served as a board member of the Black Arts & Culture Alliance of Chicago for three years, including her recent role as Vice President.

“I am honored and excited to be appointed the new President of the Black Arts & Culture Alliance of Chicago, and I am deeply committed to our mission and community,” says Vershawn Sanders-Ward. “As the third president in the Alliance’s history, I stand on the shoulders of the remarkable work done by Jackie Taylor and Charlique Rolle, and I am eager to continue their legacy. My goal is to ensure that the Black Arts & Culture Alliance of Chicago remains a vibrant hub where Black artists in Chicago can find the resources and collaborative opportunities they need to thrive. We have significant work ahead of us, and I am ready to roll up my sleeves and dive into this important liberation work.”

“Since my arrival to Chicago, Vershawn has been someone I’ve deeply admired. Frankly her work through the community and in the arts is one of the reasons I came to the city, and she shaped much of my leadership style,” says Charlique C. Rolle, the Alliance’s outgoing president. “Having had the privilege to walk and work alongside Vershawn has only further solidified this, and I am certain that I am not alone in this sentiment. We are so lucky and honored to have Vershawn as the next president of the Black Arts & Culture Alliance of Chicago—leading, supporting, and advocating for Chicago artists!”

Next month, the Alliance presents its second annual Black Arts Month program series. Public events will be held across the city on Monday evenings at 6 p.m. from October 7 through October 21, 2024, celebrating and featuring Black artists across artistic disciplines, and providing networking and community for the Black arts sector. Registration for Black Arts Month events is pay-what-you-can, with a suggested donation of $10, at bacachi.org.

Public programming for Black Arts Month includes the following events across the city:

Monday, October 7 from 6-8 p.m.: Black Arts Month Kick-off and North Side Convening at Black Ensemble Theater (4450 N. Clark Street, Chicago)

Monday, October 14 from 6-8 p.m.: Black Arts Month West Side Convening at Muse Coffee Studio (747 S. Western Avenue, Chicago)

Monday, October 21 from 6-8 p.m.: Black Arts Month South Side Convening at Red Clay Dance Company (808 E. 63rd Street, Chicago)

The culmination of Black Arts Month is the 24th annual Black Excellence Awards ceremony, held at the Chicago Cultural Center on Monday, October 28 at 7:30 p.m. The event will be preceded by the second annual Chicago Black Arts Hall of Fame induction ceremony at 5 p.m. Tickets will go on sale later this month at bacachi.org.

Individual, organizational and affiliate memberships for the Black Arts & Culture Alliance of Chicago are available now, with benefits including access to professional resources, networking events, performance opportunities and more. For more details, visit bacachi.org/membership.

