Bill Murray Teams Up With Blood Brothers and Special Guest Jimmy Vivino For 2025 Tour

The legendary Bill Murray is teaming up with Gulf Coast Records artists Mike Zito and Albert Castiglia (aka “Blood Brothers”) to perform a series of shows in the first few months of 2025. Special Guest on the dates is newly-signed Gulf Coast artist guitarist Jimmy Vivino, whose label debut, Gonna Be 2 of Those Days, is set for release on February 14th.

The “Bill Murray and His Blood Brothers” tour kicks off January 3rd and 4th with two sold-out shows in Chicago; continues with multiple dates in San Francisco, Atlanta, New York and Austin; plus dates in Des Moines and Saint Louis; with additional shows to be announced at a later date.

“Mike and I are close friends with Bill's brother, John,” says Albert Castiglia about how the hook-up happened. “We met John through (fellow Gulf Coast Records label mate) Chris ‘Bad News' Barnes. John told Bill about the Blood Brothers and that prompted an invitation to play a show at The Murray Brothers annual Caddyshack Golf Tournament in St. Augustine, Florida. Bill sang five songs with the band that night. It was surreal to share the stage with such an icon, but he carried himself onstage like he was just one of the guys; so much fun. Bill had such a good time that he reached out to Mike and told him he wanted to do shows with us. The rest is history!”

Mike Zito and Albert Castiglia celebrated the release of their self-titled Blood Brothers album in 2023 with a tour that became one of the hottest tickets of the year. That album, produced by Joe Bonamassa and Josh Smith, hit #1 on both the Billboard Blues Chart and iTunes Blues Chart and won the 2024 Blues Music Award for Blues Rock Album of the Year. One of the most-anticipated albums of the year, Blood Brothers featured the multi-Blues Music Award-winners, who then played a highly-successful string of “Blood Brothers” 2023 shows through the summer and fall, culminating with a special appearance at the Big Blues Bender in Las Vegas that September.

Mike Zito and Albert Castiglia are true “Blood Brothers” in life and in the music they create both individually and collectively, joining forces in a collaborative effort of songwriting and performances to create a total listening experience greater than the sum of its parts. Added to that process are the talents of producers Joe Bonamassa and Josh Smith, who brought fresh ideas to the recording sessions, pushing Mike and Albert creatively and musically to present their best work to date.

“Mike and Albert have a special chemistry together when they plug in and play that few have. They finish each other's sentences musically,” award-winning guitarist Joe Bonamassa said about the sessions. “Great tunes, great people, great hang! What's not to like? It was an honor to be involved in this project."

Bill Murray with His Blood Brothers Tour Current Dates

JAN 3/4 - Thalia Hall – Chicago, IL - SOLD OUT

JAN 29/30 - SF Sketchfest– San Francisco, CA

FEB 6/7 - Variety Playhouse - Atlanta, GA

FEB 14 - The Capitol Theatre – Port Chester, NY

FEB 15 - Sony Hall – New York, NY

MAR 25/26 - Paramount Theatre - Austin, TX

APR 11 - Val Air Ballroom - Des Moines, IA

APR 12 - The Pageant - Saint Louis, MO

Additional dates forthcoming.

Comments