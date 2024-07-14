Bellissima Opera's Summer Double-Header BOXING & SPEED DATING to Open Next Weekend

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



BOXING and SPEED DATING: Bellissima Opera's Summer Double-Header has something for everyone! Highlights from a thrilling new work in progress, exploring friendship and rivalry, racism and redemption in the decades encompassing the Second World War; combined with a sometimes humorous, sometimes moving exploration of 21st-century romance and modern life.

Tickets $10-$45. https://workinginconcert.org/summeropera24/ Seating is limited. Advanced ticket purchase advised.

Adult Cast: Nicole Cooper-Hoke, Ryan de Ryke, Elizabeth Fisher, Jules Furgal, Paul Geiger, Aaron Grace, Judy Grace, Russell Hoke, Garrett Johannsen, Dorian McCall, Bill McMurray, Emily Mwila, Brian Pember, Carl Ratner, Christina Ray, Olga Saad Karam, Christine Steyer, Maia Surace, Amanda Thomas and Suzanne Walsh. Peter Stigdon, pianist.

Performances Saturday, July 20 and Sunday, July 21, 2024 7:00pm-9:15pm (including intermission) Kretzmann Bldg, Concordia University, 7400 Augusta Street, River Forest, Illinois. Mobility-accessible with free parking on campus. Appropriate for ages 7+.

The first of the double-headers is Act 1 of Outside the Ring, the third work in Bellissima Opera's award-winning series Tales of Transcendence by librettist Christine Steyer and composer David Shenton. Outside the Ring tells the story of rivalry between African-American boxer Joe Louis and German boxer Max Schmeling in the 1930s, and their unexpected friendship in the 1950s.

The second half of the evening is Speed Dating Tonight! with words and music by Michael Ching, based on a concept by Dean Anthony. Arriving at a bar in the present time, ten hopefuls try their luck at a speed dating event. Sparks will fly and fizzle as our daters have encounters ranging from the comedic to the heartwarming.

Christine Steyer (Oak Park), Artistic Director of Bellissima Opera & Song directs Outside the Ring. Associate Artistic Director Carl Ratner (Chicago), former Artistic Director of Chicago Opera Theater, directs Speed Dating Tonight!

Bellissima Opera is an initiative of Chicago-based Working In Concert, a not-for-profit performing arts alliance for cabaret, opera and classical vocal arts. Working In Concert educates, advocates for, and mobilizes a network of performers, both local and global, to use the art of song to build community. Our goal is to reflect the great diversity of Chicago's population in the artists we work with, the audiences we entertain, and the themes we embrace.

