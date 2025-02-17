BETRAYAL Extended Again At Goodman Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



It's opening night for Susan V. Booth's major revival of Harold Pinter's Nobel Prize-winning drama Betrayal—which extends a second time by popular demand with eight additional performances.

The trio at its heart are portrayed by Oscar, Emmy and Golden Globe Award winner Helen Hunt as Emma; Tony Award winner Robert Sean Leonard as Jerry; and Tony Award nominee and Outer Critics Circle Award winner Ian Barford as Robert, with Jeff Award nominee Nico Grelli as the Waiter. Understudies for the production include Cheyenne Casebier (Emma), Michael Milligan (Robert/Waiter) and Jeff Parker.

Dates and times for both extension weeks' performances appear below. Tickets ($40 - $175; subject to change) are available at GoodmanTheatre.org/Betrayal or by phone at 312.443.3800.

Emma, Robert and Jerry have history. As her marriage to Robert comes to an end, Emma reconnects with Jerry, her former lover—and her husband's Best Friend—as the action unspools backward in time in an inventive retelling by the Nobel Prize-winning playwright. At once utterly domestic and dangerous, uncovering hidden truths and revealing how little we know about those we think we know so much about, it's an “elegy about time and memory (where) the greatest dramatic weight lies in what's unspoken” (New York Times).

BETRAYAL EXTENSION WEEK SCHEDULE

-Tuesday, March 18 at 7:30pm

-Wednesday, March 19 at 2pm

-Wednesday, March 19 at 7:30pm

-Thursday, March 20 at 7:30pm

-Saturday, March 22 at 2pm and 7:30pm

(Note: at these two performances, the role of Emma will be performed by Cheyenne Casebier)

-Sunday, March 23 at 2pm and 7:30pm

-Tuesday, March 25 at 7:30pm-Wednesday, March 26 at 7:30pm

-Thursday, March 27 at 2pm and 7:30pm

-Friday, March 28 at 7:30pm

-Saturday, March 29 at 2pm and 7:30pm

-Sunday, March 30 at 2pm

