American Music Institute to Host Youth Orchestra Audition Prep Masterclass in 2026
Young musicians across the Chicago area are invited to strengthen their audition skills at a special Youth Orchestra Audition Prep Masterclass hosted by the American Music Institute on Saturday, March 28, 2026, at 2:00 PM at its Clarendon Hills Campus.
Designed for students preparing for youth orchestra auditions, competitions, and performances, this affordable and practical session will provide participants with direct performance feedback, audition strategies, and guidance from experienced faculty in a supportive masterclass environment.
Open to all orchestral instruments, the program offers young performers the opportunity to build confidence, refine repertoire, and practice presenting themselves in a real audition-style setting. Participating in a masterclass is widely recognized as one of the most effective ways for students to improve performance readiness while gaining valuable insight into musical interpretation and stage presence.
Event Details:
What: Youth Orchestra Audition Prep Masterclass
When: March 28, 2026 at 2:00 PM
Where: American Music Institute - Clarendon Hills Campus (60 55th Clarendon Hills, IL)
Registration Deadline: March 25, 2026
Cost: $15 per student
Attendees should bring: their instrument, sheet music for their prepared selection, a music stand
20 Years of Music Excellence, Community & Creativity
As it celebrates 20 years of music excellence, the American Music Institute continues to lead Chicago's music education and performance community. From first lessons to professional-level opportunities, AMI offers pathways for students, families, and organizations to make 2026 a year of artistic achievement.
AMI Campuses are located in Chicago, Clarendon Hills, Downers Grove, Geneva, and St. Charles. For more information about enrolling in programs, please visit amimusic.org.
