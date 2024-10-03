American Blues Theater's MISERY and THE LAST WIDE OPEN Now Playing

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



American Blues Theater currently has two productions playing simultaneously—Misery by William Goldman, based on the novel by Stephen King, directed by Artistic Affiliate Halena Kays and the World Premiere Polish version on The Last Wide Open by Audrey Cefaly (book & lyrics), Matthew M. Nielson (music), and Artistic Affiliate Katarzyna Müller (Polish adaptation and consultant) with direction by Executive Artistic Director Gwendolyn Whiteside and music direction by Ensemble member Michael Mahler.



The Heart Pass is a special offer to experience both plays in one day. Stop & start your heart on the same day with Misery & The Last Wide Open. You’ve never experienced romance like this before. For tickets, visit www.americanbluestheater.com or call the box office at (773) 654-3103.



THE HEART PASS is $75 and includes:

One pass to two critically acclaimed productions

Access to award-winning actors, directors, & designers through “Blues Views”

Reserved seats for both performances

Reserved parking spot for both shows (subject to availability)

2 complimentary beverages for the day

Signed posters for each production

A limited number of passes available and they are expected to sell out. The $75 passes are valued at $153.

Available dates are:

Thursday, Oct 3: The Last Wide Open at 2:00pm and Misery at 7:30pm

Saturday, Oct 12: Misery at 4:30pm and The Last Wide Open at 7:30pm

Wednesday, Oct 16: The Last Wide Open at 2:00pm and Misery at 7:30pm

Wednesday, Oct 23: The Last Wide Open at 2:00pm and Misery at 7:30pm

Thursday, Oct 24: The Last Wide Open at 2:00pm and Misery at 7:30pm



About Misery

A cabin. Colorado. Your worst nightmare. Successful romance novelist Paul Sheldon is rescued from a car crash by his “number one fan”. Join American Blues Theater this fall for this must-see psychological thriller, based on Stephen King’s famed novel Misery, starring award-winning Ensemble members Wandachristine and Steve Key.



The cast includes Ensemble Members Steve Key* (Paul) and Wandachristine* (Annie) with Artistic Affiliate Cisco Lopez* (Buster).



The creative team includes Shayna Patel (scenic design), Lily Walls* (costume design), Michael Trudeau* (lighting design), Joe Court* (sound design), Nicolas Bartleson (properties design), Nick Sandys (violence design), and Richard Lundy* (production stage manager).



*Denotes Ensemble member or Artistic Affiliate of American Blues Theater





About The Last Wide Open

American Blues Theater presents a limited return engagement of the critically acclaimed, World Premiere Polish version of The Last Wide Open by Audrey Cefaly (book & lyrics), Matthew M. Nielson (music), and Katarzyna Müller* (Polish adaptation and consultant). The production, directed by Executive Artistic Director Gwendolyn Whiteside with music direction by Ensemble member Michael Mahler, sold out its initial summer run and will return from October 2-26, 2024, in the studio theater at American Blues Theater’s new permanent home, 5627 N Lincoln Ave in Chicago.



Due to an outpouring of support and audience demand, the production will return for the month of October, which is Polish-American Heritage Month.



A diner. 10PM. Chicago. What if you found your person, but the timing was off? Three times! Lina and Mikołaj’s lives intersect and parallel as three alternate realities unfold in this beautiful love story with music. This worn-out waitress and Polish immigrant dishwasher show us the mystical ways the universe conspires to bring us all together. You’ll be charmed by this quirky, heartfelt, made-for-Chicago World Premiere! If you like “Groundhog Day” and “Sliding Doors,” you won’t want to miss this must-see romantic comedy.



The cast includes Ensemble members Michael Mahler* (Mikołaj), Dara Cameron* (Lina), and J.G. Smith* (Stagehand).



The creative and Production Team is Grant Sabin* (co-scenic), Marcus Klein (co-scenic & scenic charge), Christopher Neville* (costumes), Katy Viccellio (lights), Rick Sims* (sound), Elyse Dolan* (set dressing & props), G. “Max” Maxin IV (projections), Matilda Szydagis (dialect coach), Kristi Martens (stage manager), Michael Trudeau* (technical director), Rachel West* (lighting supervisor), Lily Walls* (wardrobe supervisor), & Joe Court* (audio supervisor).



*Denotes Ensemble member or Artistic Affiliate of American Blues Theater



