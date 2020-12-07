American Blues Presents Reading of RED BIKE by Caridad Svich

American Blues Theater will present the live, online reading of Red Bike, written by Caridad Svich, directed by Lavina Jadhwani, and starring August Forman, as part of "The Room" series. The reading will be live on Wednesday, December 9 at 7pm Central. The 75-minute reading will be followed by a group discussion.

"The Room" is a new reading series that brings original work, plays in development, and new stories to Chicago audiences. Offering in-depth discussions as well as action steps for patrons that intersect with themes of the plays, "The Room" will run via Zoom monthly for the duration of the COVID-19 pandemic with the intent to transition into an in-person experience in the future.

Tickets are pay-what-you-can with a suggested donation of $10, and are currently on sale at www.AmericanBluesTheater.com or (773) 654-3101. Ticket holders will be sent a pre-reading email complete with instructions on joining the virtual reading via Zoom. For any questions, contact Associate Producer Elyse Dolan at ElyseD@AmericanBluesTheater.com.

Upcoming readings in "The Room" series include: The Lion by Manny Buckley on January 15, 2021.

About Red Bike

What kind of future will you have living in these here United States? Remember when you were eleven years old and you had a bike, one that made you dream about a world bigger than the one in which you live? This is that memory. Except it is now.

Red Bike features August Forman. The creative team includes Caridad Svich (Playwright), Lavina Jadhwani (Director), and American Blues Artistic Affiliate Cara Parrish (Stage Manager).

Caridad Svich she/her (Playwright) is a playwright, screenwriter, translator, editor, lyricist, essayist, educator and freelance arts journalist. Her first independent feature film (as co-screenwriter) Fugitive Dreams, based on her play, premiered at the 2020 Fantasia Film Festival, 2020 Austin Film Festival and the 2020 Tallinn Black Nights Festival. She has received the 2012 OBIE for Lifetime Achievement, the 2011 American Theatre Critics Association Primus Prize for The House of the Spirits, based on Isabel Allende's novel, and NNPN rolling world premieres for RED BIKE and Guapa. She has also been a Harvard/Radcliffe Institute Fellow, Tanne Foundation Fellow, NEA and Pew Fellow, and Visiting Research Fellow at Royal Central School of Speech and Drama.

Her works in English and Spanish have been produced internationally. Other key plays in her repertoire include Alchemy of Desire/Dead-Man's Blues, 12 Ophelias, Iphigenia Crash Land Falls, and The Way of Water. A significant body of her work focuses on human and environmental rights and the 'fragile shores' upon which many of us live. She also sustains a parallel career as a theatrical translator, chiefly known for her translations of the plays of Federico Garcia Lorca; she has also adapted for the stage novels by Julia Alvarez, Mario Vargas Llosa, Rosario Ferre, and Gabriel Garcia Marquez; she has also radically reconfigured works by Shakespeare, Euripides, Sophocles and Wedekind. She is founder of NoPassport theatre alliance and press and is associate editor of Contemporary Theatre Review for Routledge UK, and is on the board of Global Performance Studies. She is published by TCG, Methuen Drama, and Intellect UK, among others. Her most recent book is on Hedwig and the Angry Inch (Routledge 4th Wall Series). She is currently working on a new book for Methuen Drama, and is in production with her second independent feature film.

She is an alumna playwright of New Dramatists, member of Ensemble Studio Theatre, and an affiliated artist with The Lark, New Georges and Woodshed Collective. She has taught at numerous colleges and universities throughout her career, among them Bard College, Barnard College and Yale School of Drama. She trained with the legendary Maria Irene Fornes for four consecutive years at INTAR's famous HPR Lab. She was awarded the 2018 Ellen Stewart Award for Career Achievement in Professional Theatre from the Association for Theatre in Higher Education.

