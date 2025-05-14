Actors Training Center 2025 Distinguished Alumni Award To Be Presented To Nathan Salstone

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Actors Training Center has named Nathan Salstone to receive its Distinguished Alumni Award at ATC's Summer Fundraiser: an Alumni Cabaret at Hey Nonny in downtown Arlington Heights on June 8, 2025. Get tickets, enter the raffle, donate, and more HERE.

"My time at the Actors Training Center was one of the first pivotal shifts in my journey, taking acting as my hobby to realizing it was a craft. The top-tier training was a place where I learned to embrace this craft, find confidence, and-most importantly-gain humility. I'm incredibly grateful for the lessons, both on and off the stage, and to be recognized as their Alum of the Year is truly an honor, "said Nathan Salstone

ABOUT Nathan Salstone

Nathan Salstone originated the role of "Andrew Lynch" in the world premiere of Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty's Knoxville (Asolo Rep, Original Cast Album). Credits include: Harry Potter and the Cursed Child (Broadway Original Broadway Cast), Hadestown (First National Tour), What We Talk About... (The Old Globe, World Premiere), Rags (Goodspeed). Nathan received a BFA from Carnegie Mellon University.

ABOUT ATC'S DISTINGUISHED ALUMNI AWARD

Actors Training Center's Inaugural Distinguished Alumni Award was awarded to Tony Award Winner JJ Maley in September of 2024 at ATC's 2024 Gala: I See Stars. The Distinguished Alumni Award was created to acknowledge ATC alumni flourishing as professionals in the performing arts, as well as recognize ATC's commitment to upholding its mission of training to work at or above the industry standard.

ABOUT THE EVENT

The 2025 Alumni Cabaret performers feature ATC students from the past 17 years, including: Nathan Salstone, Asher Alcantara, Charlie Bliwas, Matthew Angelaccio, Emma Flannery, Tommy Grant, Ali Gregorio, Jackson Halliday, Sophie Kaegi, Andrew McCarthy, Anna Kate McDowell, Lucy McDowell, Zach Polisner, Spencer Rosin, Sabrina Schoenberg, Megan Trubey, Isabella Victorson, and Emmett Victorson.

Join ATC at Hey Nonny on June 8 at 6:30pm to enjoy an evening filled with songs from all across the Broadway repertoire and stories from the journeys of performers who trained with ATC's award-winning musical theatre, acting, and comedy divisions over the last 17 years. Tickets to the event are available at HeyNonny.com.

Comments

Best Lighting Design - Live Standings Ben Stanton - Maybe Happy Ending - 15% Jack Knowles - Sunset Boulevard - 11% Jon Clark - Stranger Things: The First Shadow - 10% Vote Now!