AN ILIAD Returns To Court Theatre June 2025

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Court Theatre has announced a special addition to the 2024/25 season: Lisa Peterson and Denis O'Hare's An Iliad, based on Homer's epic poem of the same name. This production is a remount of the critically acclaimed production directed by Senior Artistic Consultant Charles Newell, starring Timothy Edward Kane.

An Iliad will run Wednesday, June 4 – Sunday, June 29, 2025 at Court Theatre, 5535 S. Ellis Ave. The press opening is Saturday, June 7, 2025 at 7:30pm. Single tickets go on sale on Tuesday, July 16, 2024.

A timeless and gripping retelling of Homer's epic poem, An Iliad returns to Court's stage, illuminating the human cost of conflict with breathtaking urgency. Timothy Edward Kane reprises his role as The Poet – the sole character in this one-person saga – who recounts a tale of war, hubris, and destruction that spirals across millennia and crashes into our present day. Jason Huysman – who has understudied this role for the past three iterations – will return as the understudy for The Poet, and will be featured in the evening performances on Sunday, June 8; Sunday, June 15; and Sunday, June 22; all other performances will feature Timothy Edward Kane. Experience the raw power of Kane's performance in Court Theatre's intimate Abelson Auditorium, and confront the necessity of the classics head-on.

Due to overwhelming audience demand, this will be the fourth staging of An Iliad (including a site-specific staging at the University of Chicago's Institute for the Study of Ancient Cultures in 2020). Court has shifted the schedule of the 2024/25 season to accommodate this high level of interest, moving performances of A Raisin in the Sun and the world premiere of Berlin earlier than originally scheduled.

The production will feature the original design work from creative team Todd Rosenthal (scenic design); Rachel Anne Healy (costume design); Keith Parham (lighting design); and Andre Pluess (sound design); with the original production dramaturgy by Drew Dir. Joining the original design team are Becca McCracken (casting director) and Kate Ocker (production stage manager).

“I am proud that we're able to share this remarkable production once more, having directed An Iliad three times thus far,” shares Director Charles Newell. “Lisa Peterson and Denis O'Hare's interpretation of Homer's epic poem is urgent and undeniable. This text is perhaps one of the clearest examples of classics' modern relevance, and it has been an artistic touchstone of mine for many years. I know our audience feels the same; we have received countless calls, emails, and questions asking when we will be staging An Iliad again, and it brings me great joy to say: the wait is over.”

Executive Director Angel Ysaguirre expands on Newell's comments: “An Iliad looks at how loss, rage, and division reverberate over time. And, as we find ourselves in conflicts both at home and abroad, it has never been more timely. The work on our stage is in direct conversation with the world outside our doors, and that is particularly important to me. While we have staged An Iliad in the past, producing it in our current climate endows it with a newfound immediacy that will set it apart from previous productions. This is a story that people need to hear and a story that we are compelled to tell.”

This production is not included in Court subscription packages and individual tickets will be on sale soon. Once available, tickets can be purchased by calling the Box Office at (773) 753-4472 or online at CourtTheatre.org.

Comments