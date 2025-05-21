ALWAYS SOMETHING THERE... World Premiere is Coming to Mariott Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



For a dose of summer fun, theatergoers are invited to grab their Walkman, cue up their favorite 80s mix tape, and head to Marriott Theatre as it continues its unforgettable 50th anniversary season with the world premiere of Always Something There…, previewing June 18, opening Wednesday, June 25 at 7pm, and running through August 10. Written by Sandy Rustin (Clue, The Cottage, Mystic Pizza), directed by James Vásquez (Marriott Theatre: In the Heights, Damn Yankees; Old Globe: HAIR, Cabaret), choreographed by Tyler Hanes (Marriott Theatre: Damn Yankees [Jeff Nom.]; Fulton Theatre: Jesus Christ Superstar), and featuring music direction by Jeff Award winner Ryan T. Nelson, and arrangements and orchestrations by Geoffrey Ko, Always Something There… is a modern musical homage to all things 1980s.

“As a child of the 80s, I'm totally excited to bring Always Something There… to life with this rad team of creators and artists,” said director James Vásquez. “It's a celebration of finding your voice and stepping into your authentic self, with the help of, like, the most awesome mixtape of 80s hits you can imagine.”

Always Something There… is a vibrant new jukebox musical by Chicago-raised playwright Sandy Rustin. Set to an electrifying soundtrack of hits from the 1980s, this show delivers a fresh twist on the time-travel tale, promising a fun and relatable experience for audiences of all ages. When Samantha Craig wakes up on the morning of her 45th birthday in her 18-year-old life, she has a golden opportunity to relive her senior year of high school in suburban Chicago, 1989. Armed with the wisdom of her adult self, Samantha can reshape her teenage choices. She can rekindle friendships, reclaim her voice, and maybe even get a second shot at first love. Inspired by '80s teen-flicks and pop culture (think Sixteen Candles, Back to the Future, Peggy Sue Got Married), this meta, playful musical ultimately returns Samantha to the present where she emerges transformed by her ultimate "do-over" experience. Powered by a score of hits made famous by Madonna, Whitney Houston, Culture Club, Naked Eyes, The Go-Go’s, and Tiffany, among many others, Always Something There… is a nostalgic love letter to the 80s and a celebration of self-discovery, second chances, and the power of music to heal old wounds.

