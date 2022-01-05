A VERY HARRY WINTER At Replay Lincoln Park To Run Through The End Of January

Get out your time-turners! Replay Lincoln Park is expanding their limited-time pop-up, A Very Harry Christmas, to A Very Harry Winter. Take to the skies with broomstick in hand to head to Chicago's favorite pop-up bar, Replay Lincoln Park, 2833 N. Sheffield, for their latest pop-up installment now running through the month of January.

This pop-up has expanded into the upper bar, featuring new custom artwork and several fun photo opportunities with iconic destinations, characters and objects from the popular series. There are also some hidden Easter eggs that only Harry Potter mega-fans will spot, like Dobby looming somewhere in the distance. This event and all of the games are free, with no reservations, tickets, or tokens required.

This limited time pop-up, which Replay first hosted back in 2019, features spectacular homages to fan favorite moments from the series such as the Chamber of Secrets, The Whomping Willow, Umbridge's Cat Office and Molly Weasel's, along with Hagrid's House, the Burrow Spoon Clock, and more. Expanding to the upper level, new featured moments like Diagon Alley, the iconic 9 3/4 platform, Zonko's Joke Shop, Honeydukes Candy Shop, and Hog's Head Inn will help fans get even more immersed in the wizarding world.

The themed pop-up will also feature a cosplay costume pageant for fanatics to dress as their favorite wizard, plus magic shows throughout the month, trivia, and more. An extensive specialty cocktail menu is also available for the duration of the pop-up, featuring concoctions such as the Dementor's Kiss, Pumpkin Juice, Polyjuice Potion, Rowena's Diadem, shots of Voldemalort, and much more.

"We were blown away by the support we received for A Very Harry Christmas," says Mark Kwiatkowski, owner of Replay. "Extended by popular demand, this pop-up will continue to be a delight for Chicagoans and Harry Potter fans alike through the end of January, so everyone can have an opportunity to come by and enjoy."

The A Very Harry Winter inspired pop-up is 21+ and is reservation free. Covid-19 restrictions will be practiced, and protocols will be strictly observed to ensure the safety of patrons and employees. Please note, this is not an official event sanctioned by Warner Bros. Advance tickets are available to purchase for $20 each which include two cocktails and a fast-pass entry.

Replay Lincoln Park features over 60+ free vintage arcade games, including pinball, air hockey, skeeball, and more. With no cover or tokens needed, Replay Lincoln Park invites guests for great fun from 5 p.m. - 2 a.m. Monday - Thursday, Friday 3 p.m. - 2 a.m., 12 p.m. - 3 a.m. Saturday, and 12 p.m. - 2 a.m. Sunday.

For more information or to reserve tickets to select events, please visit www.replaylincolnpark.com or call (773) 665-5660.