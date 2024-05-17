A Red Orchid Theatre Extends TURRET By Two Weeks

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



A Red Orchid Theatre has announced that World Premiere play TURRET, written and directed by ensemble member Levi Holloway, will extend its run, adding two weeks of performances to a run that sold out in days. Previously scheduled to close on June 9, TURRET will now run through Saturday June 22, 2024 at the Chopin Theatre (1543 W. Division St.). Tickets ($75) are available now by calling the theatre box office at (312) 943-8722 or visiting www.aredorchidtheatre.org.

Through June 16, the production features ensemble member Michael Shannon as Green and Associate Artistic Director Travis A. Knight as Rabbit, two men surviving in an underground facility after a harrowing experience. They are joined by a stranger, ensemble member Lawrence Grimm’s Birdy, who brings mystery and danger.

From June 19 through 22, Grimm steps into the role of Green, with Drew Vidal playing Birdy alongside Knight’s Rabbit.

Two men survive in a facility deep underground somewhere in the wild woods of the Pacific Northwest, hiding away from something terrible looming just outside. Ensnared in a relentless loop of endless tomorrows, they discover the wolf isn’t at the door, he’s already inside, waiting in the creeping darkness all around them. TURRET is an excavation of masculinity, love, loss and isolation; a claustrophobic carnival of carnage, cribbage, whiskey, music, mischief and mayhem.

The creative team includes Ensemble Member Grant Sabin (scenic design), Ensemble Member Myron Elliott (costume design), Ensemble Member Mike Durst (lighting design), Jeffrey Levin (sound design), Paul Deziel (projection design), Max Fabian (violence director), Tom Daniel (technical director), JC Widman (stage manager), Faith Locke (assistant stage manager), Taylor Mercado Owen (assistant stage manager), Patrick Starner (production manager), Ensemble Member Sadieh Rifai (assistant director), and Hilary Williams (dramaturg/script supervisor).

