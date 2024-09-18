A NIGHT AT CLUB DELISA Revives The Golden Age Of Bronzeville's Club Scene

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



"A Night at Club Delisa," an innovative interdisciplinary and intergenerational live performance, is set to transport audiences back to the vibrant nightlife of 1950s Bronzeville. This unique production, scheduled for September 28 and 29, 2024, reimagines an evening at one of Chicago's hottest clubs, showcasing the work of renowned Black choreographers Sammy Dyer and his protégé, Shirley Hall Bass.

"A Night at Club Delisa" is produced by The Sammy Dyer School of Theatre, continuing the legacy of Sammy Dyer's commitment to training young Black artists in theater arts, ballet, tap, and jazz.

The two-venue production focuses on an imaginary evening in 1958, curated by Sammy Dyer, an African American tap dancer who left a successful Broadway career to establish himself as a choreographer and producer in Chicago. Dyer's legacy, including the Sammy Dyer School of Dancing founded in 1931, will be celebrated through reconstructed period dances, music, comedy, and tap numbers.

A highlight of the show will be the revival of The Dyerettes, Dyer's groundbreaking ensemble of five young Black girls who tapped, tumbled, sang, and danced on pointe. Originally touring with Sammy Davis Jr. and the Will Mastin Trio in the 1940s, The Dyerettes will once again take the stage, bridging generations of talent and artistry. The performance will also feature a young Redd Foxx, played by equity actor and comedian Matty Robinson. "This is not a ghost story, but a visit from our ancestors," says the show's creator.

Other Featured Artists: Bril Barrett, 2024 NEA National Heritage Fellow, Star Starinah Dixon, Jumaane Taylor, Bernard Crump and his 6-piece band and Alumni and students of the Sammy Dyer School of the Theatre. "A Night at Club Delisa" promises to be an unforgettable journey through time, celebrating the rich cultural heritage of Chicago's Bronzeville neighborhood and the enduring legacy of its pioneering artists.

The show's producer, Fauna Luckett has been awarded a DCASE Individual Artists Program (IAP) grant from the City of Chicago, recognizing the project's contribution to the cultural vitality of Chicago to produce the show. Budding director, Cristin Carole has been selected as the 2023-2024 SDCF Denham Fellow, receiving a generous stipend to support her direction of this production.

The intergenerational cast features the professional dancers as well as alumni and current students from the nearly 100 year old school. The benefit will provide scholarships for students in Chicago and the sister in Nassau, Bahamas. The Shirley Hall Bass Foundation US, NPO 501(c)(3) preserves the legacy of pioneering performing artist Shirley Hall Bass and in doing so strengthens the connections within the African Diaspora through equitable and accessible performing arts education and programming in The Bahamas, Chicago and beyond.

Event Details:

- Saturday, September 28, 2024, 11:30 AM: Shirley Hall Bass Foundation Benefit at The Promontory ($50 benefit performance. Signature cocktail, brunch bites, and live band) 5311 S. Lake Park Ave. West Chicago, IL 60615

- Sunday, September 29, 2024, 2:00 PM: Free performance at University of Chicago The Logan Center for the Arts, 915 E 60th Street Chicago, IL 60637

