A JUDY CHRISTMAS to Return to Chicago at the Den Theatre

“A JUDY CHRISTMAS” is returning to Chicago on December 20th (8PM Friday), 21st (8PM Saturday) and 22nd (3PM Sunday), 2024, at The Den Theatre.

“A Judy Christmas” returns to Chicago for its third year. It’s December of 1963, only two weeks after the JFK assassination, and Judy Garland has a Christmas show to produce. Join Judy and family in her live studio audience and enjoy the madness as she spirals through a twisted holiday special with guest stars Jack Jones, Mel Tormé and her musical ghosts. This riotous comedy is guaranteed to put you into the spirit of Judy and her holidaze! The show has performed to sold-out audiences every year, so grab your tickets soon for “A Judy Christmas!”



Tickets are $22-$25 (plus fees) and are available at www.FamousInTheFuture.com. A JUDY CHRISTMAS is a FAMOUS IN THE FUTURE production. PLEASE consider A JUDY CHRISTMAS in holiday overview theater articles or listings of upcoming holiday theater events.



