A CLOCKWORK ORANGE to Close Kokandy Productions' 2026 Season

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Kokandy Productions will conclude its 2026 Season with A Clockwork Orange: A Play with Music, a live adaptation of Anthony Burgess's dystopian novel that brings the cult-classic 'horrorshow' to visceral, pulsing, terrifying life. Directed by Producing Artistic Director Derek Van Barham, with music direction and original music by Sean Ellis and choreography by Breon Arzell, A Clockwork Orange will play November 5, 2026 – January 10, 2027 on The Chopin Theatre Mainstage, 1543 W. Division St. in Chicago.

A Clockwork Orange will be led by Reilly Oh as the charismatic yet sadistic Alex DeLarge. Hannah Antman (Pete), Jamille Calixte (Georgie) and Ben Harmon (Dim) will portray Alex's band of Droogs, with Robert Hunter Bry, Colin Callahan, Sydney Genco, Jaiden Lindsey, Tommy Thams and Lizzie Williams creating an 'ultra-violent' world of doctors, officers, government officials, inmates, milk bar patrons and more. Stone TeSelle will understudy Alex Delarge, with swings including Jenni Babisch, Jeff Menezes and Skye Steury.

'Having both the beloved book and the cult classic Kubrick film as references gives us even more opportunity to surprise our audience and subvert expectations,' says Producing Artistic Director Derek Van Barham. 'Immersing the audience in the dystopian decadence of Alex and his droogs resonates differently in 2026, when choice and individual expression are both under attack. At this moment, should we be willing to sacrifice any part of what makes us uniquely ourselves? What first appears to be a story about curing evil in a rebellious teen may also double as a cautionary tale about using fear to create a more socially acceptable kind of monster.'

Tickets are on sale now at kokandyproductions.com or bit.ly/ClockworkChicago. The press opening is Saturday, November 21, 2026 at 7 pm.

ABOUT THE PRODUCTION

A Clockwork Orange lures audiences into a glass-edged, testosterone-filled underworld of a dystopian future. The explosive story of little Alex and his rebellious gang of Droogs is a groundbreaking and twisted tale teeming with sexuality and 'a bit of the old ultra-violence.' As hauntingly relevant today as when Burgess's book first published in 1962 and when Stanley Kubrick's cult classic film caused a stir in 1971, A Clockwork Orange is an unapologetic celebration of the human condition. And Beethoven.

The production team includes Eric Luchen (Scenic Design), Rachel Sypniewski (Costume Design), G 'Max' Maxin IV (Lighting Design), Matt Reich (Sound Design), Syd Genco (Makeup Design), Keith Ryan (Wig Design), Kirsten Baity (Intimacy Director), Shane Roberie (Casting Director), Nicholas Reinhart (Production Manager), Amelia Osborn (Associate Production Manager), Corbin Paulino (Stage Manager), Scot Kokandy (Executive Producer) and Derek Van Barham (Producing Artistic Director).

TOUR DATES

Previews: Thursday, November 5 – Friday, November 20, 2026

Press performance: Saturday, November 21, 2026 at 7 pm

Regular run: Sunday, November 2, 2026 – Sunday, January 10, 2027

Curtain Times: Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7 pm; Sundays at 5 pm. Please note: there will not be a performance on Thursday, November 25 (Thanksgiving); Thursday, December 24 (Christmas Eve), Friday, December 25 (Christmas Day), Thursday, December 31 (New Year's Eve) or Friday, January 1 (New Year's Day); there will be added performances on Wednesday, November 25 at 7 pm; Tuesday, December 22 at 7 pm, Wednesday, December 23 at 7 pm, Tuesday, December 29 at 7 pm and Wednesday, December 30 at 7 pm.

Tickets: Previews $28.52* general admission, $39.19* reserved seating. Regular run $55.20* general admission, $65.87* reserved seating. Students/seniors $44.52*. There will be a limited number of lower-priced tickets (with code ARTIST) available to artists for each performance. Tickets are on sale now at kokandyproductions.com or bit.ly/ClockworkChicago. *Ticket prices include processing fees

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