44 - THE UNOFFICIAL, UNSANCTIONED OBAMA MUSICAL is Coming to Chicago

44 - THE unOFFICIAL, unSANCTIONED OBAMA MUSICAL (As Told Through the Hazy Recollection of Joe Biden), direct from a sold-out engagement at L.A.’s The Bourbon Room, willl land in Chicago just in time for the Democratic National Convention. 44 is a satirical look at the rise and presidency of Barack Obama, as well as the eccentric political characters he met along the way. 44 is written, composed, and directed by Eli Bauman, and is produced by Bauman alongside his partner and fellow Lead Producer, Monica Saunders-Weinberg (Hana Black Productions), as well as Producer Kevin Bailey (Annie Get Your Gun, The Lion King), in association with Steve McKeever (Hidden Beach Recordings), Toni Isreal (REALEMN Productions) and Martin Lawrence & Stacy Lyles (RunTelDat Entertainment). 44 will play August 7 – 17, 2024 at The Epiphany Center for the Arts.



Tickets range from $44 to $129 and are on sale now at 44ObamaMusical.com or https://epiphanychi.com. Use the early bird discount code “44” for a 25% discount on full price tickets purchased by July 26.



Barack Obama's election changed history. And as we can clearly see, it also ended racism forever! But 44 is the story of Obama you won't read about in history books...because history books are now banned in most states. But also because 44 is the story of Obama as Joe Biden kinda sorta remembers it...



“As we careen toward the totally normal and stress-free 2024 election, we hope you’ll join us for a look back at the 44th Presidency of the United States - when the White House was full of hope, the President didn’t endorse a violent attack on his own Vice President, and the President’s largest scandal was wearing a tan suit,” comments Bauman.



Selling out runs in L.A. and New York City, 44 - THE unOFFICIAL, unSANCTIONED OBAMA MUSICAL quickly proved to be a must-see show, drawing in audiences that included Stevie Wonder, Martin Short, Congressman Adam Schiff, Martin Lawrence, Cheyenne Jackson, Wanda Sykes, Charlemagne Tha God, Tobey Maguire, Bill Burr and The Red Hot Chili Peppers.



Following its L.A. run, 44 took home seven 2023 BroadwayWorld L.A. Awards, including Best Musical, Best Ensemble, Best Direction of a Musical (Eli Bauman), Best Lead Performer of a Musical (T.J. Wilkins), Best Supporting Performer of a Musical (Chad Doreck), Best Musical Direction (Anthony Brewster) and Best Choreography (James Alsop).



The musical satire features music, lyrics and book by a former Obama campaign organizer Eli Bauman ("NBC's Maya & Marty"), with additional songs co-written by Eli Bauman and Jon "Bowzer" Bauman (Sha Na Na). This brilliantly funny musical stars T.J. Wilkins (NBC's "The Voice") as ‘Barack Obama’ and Shanice (award-winning R&B artist - "I Love Your Smile" and OWN's "Flex & Shanice") as ‘Michelle Obama’ and Chad Doreck as ‘Joe Biden.'



They are joined by Kevin Bailey as ‘John Boehner,’ Larry Cedar as ‘Mitch McConnell,' Marqell Edward Clayton as ‘Brother Abe Lincoln,' Kelley Dorney as ‘Hillary Clinton,' Summer Nicole Greer as ‘Voice of the People,' Jane Papageorge as ‘Sarah Palin,' Dino Shorté as ‘Herman Cain,' Jeff Sumner as ‘Lindsey Graham,' and Michael Uribes as ‘Ted Cruz.' Celeste Butler is the understudy for the roles of ‘Voice of the People' and ‘Michelle Obama,' Ally Dixon understudies ‘Hillary Clinton' and ‘Sarah Palin,' and Scott Kruse understudies ‘Joe Biden,' ‘Mitch McConnell,' ‘Lindsey Graham,' and ‘Ted Cruz.'



44 will feature legendary L.A. band House of Vibe as “The Andrew Jackson Five” with Anthony “Brew” Brewster (keyboards), Phillip “Fish” Fisher (drums), Corey Cofield (bass), Conrad Bauer (guitar), and Greg Raymond (keyboards).

