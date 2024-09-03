2025 Illinois High School Musical Theatre Awards School Applications Available Tomorrow

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Broadway In Chicago invites high schools across the State of Illinois to participate in the 14th Annual Illinois High School Musical Theatre Awards. The Illinois High School Musical Theatre Awards (IHSMTA) celebrate excellence in high school theatre throughout the State of Illinois.

Beginning tomorrow, Wednesday, September 4, at 10AM, high school educators may fill out a School Application form to become an IHSMTA participating high school. Application details and program rules and regulations can be found at www.ihsmta.com. Broadway In Chicago encourages all Illinois Public and Private High Schools to apply; however, School Applications will be accepted on a first come, first served basis. The deadline to submit School Applications for the 2025 Illinois High School Musical Theatre Awards is Wednesday, September 11, 2024.

Eligible schools must adhere to the following in order to qualify as a participating high school:

the High School must be located in the State of Illinois

musical productions must take place between September 20, 2024 and April 13, 2025 to be adjudicated

the musical production must be a full-length musical listed on The Jimmy Awards® (also known as The National High School Musical Theatre Awards®) Qualifying Show List in order to be eligible

This year’s categories include Best Performer in an Actor Role, Best Performer in Actress Role, Best Production, Best Direction and Best Ensemble. Twenty-four nominees (12 in each Best Performance category) will perform on stage at the Broadway Playhouse at Water Tower Place (175 E. Chestnut) and compete in front of a panel of industry professionals.

From the twenty-four nominees, two Illinois award recipients will go on an all-expense paid trip to New York City to represent the State of Illinois at The Jimmy Awards® and participate in a 10-day long theatre intensive of coaching and rehearsals with industry professionals in preparation for a one-night-only showcase on Broadway, where a panel of judges selects the nation’s top performers. The Jimmy Awards® are named after legendary Broadway theater owner and producer James M. Nederlander. Broadway In Chicago is a Nederlander presentation and is excited be a part of a network of theatres across the country participating in The Jimmy Awards®

Important Dates

School Applications Available: Wednesday, September 4, 2024 at 10AM

School Applications Due: Wednesday, September 11, 2024 at 11:59PM

IHSMTA Program Date: May 2025 (exact date to be announced)

The Jimmy Awards®: Summer 2025 (exact date to be announced)

The 2024 Illinois High School Musical Theatre Award recipients were Jazmin Rhodes of Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, IL (Best Performer in an Actress Role), George Spiegel of Maine South High School in Park Ridge, IL (Best Performer in an Actor Role), Homewood-Flossmoor High School for their production of URINETOWN (Best Production), Bradley Bourbonnais Community High School for their production of SWEENEY TODD (Best Ensemble) and Aileen O’Carroll for her direction of Nazareth Academy’s production of FREAKY FRIDAY (Best Direction).

The Illinois High School Musical Theatre Awards have proven to be a steppingstone for young performers, with several appearing in Broadway & National Touring productions:

Other Illinois winners have also been successful at The Jimmy Awards®:

Jonah Rawitz (2014 IHSMTA Best Actor) was awarded the 2014 Jimmy Award® for Best Performance by an Actor.

Cecilia Trippiedi (2016 IHSMTA Best Actress) was awarded the 2016 Jimmy Award® for Best Dancer.

Darian Goulding (2018 IHSMTA Best Actor) was a 2018 Jimmy Award® finalist.

Jacob Simon (2019 IHSMTA Best Actor) was the recipient of the 2019 Rising Star Award from The Jimmy Awards®.

The participating high schools involved in the program are given opportunities to see Broadway In Chicago shows and receive invitations to special events throughout the year. In years past, students have performed with the casts of DEAR EVAN HANSEN, HAMILTON, Dr. Seuss’ HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS, and HADESTOWN at Broadway In Chicago’s Summer Concert at Millennium Park, and performed with HAMILTON Chicago Company’s Miguel Cervantes (Alexander Hamilton) at the Illinois Bicentennial Birthday Party at Navy Pier. Nominees also performed at the first Sundays On State, the Chicago Loop Alliance activation inviting people back to the Loop after the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, in 2021.

For more information on the awards and complete rules and regulations, visit www.IHSMTA.com

