Latine Magicians Come to The Magic Parlour for 2024 Destinos Festival

This fall, Goodman Theatre will team up once again with Chicago Latino Theater Alliance (CLATA) for its popular annual Destinos Festival with a unique partnership curated by acclaimed magician Dennis Watkins: “The Magic Parlour Presents Siegfried Tieber, with Appearances by Luis Carreon and Mago Gozner.”

Watkins invites Los Angeles-based magician Tieber to take over the stage of The Magic Parlour for an exclusive two-week stand. In addition, for two performances only—Wednesday, October 9 and 16—audiences can experience a “3-card monte” opportunity in which Tieber plus Chicago-based magicians Carreon and Gozner perform a round-robin night of close-up magic.

With performances offered in English and Spanish, the limited run of The Magic Parlour Presents Siegfried Tieber, with Appearances by Luis Carreon and Mago Gozner takes place October 9-20; tickets for Siegfried Tieber are $70 (general admission) and $95 (includes a 25-minute VIP Encore Room experience following the show).

The 3-Card Monte performances are $70. To purchase, call The Goodman Theatre Box Office at 312.443.3800 (12 Noon – 5pm daily) or visit TheMagicParlourChicago.com/Destinos. All performances are recommended for audiences ages 12+; while there is no inappropriate content, this elegant experience is designed for adults. Watkins pauses his performances of The Magic Parlour on October 6 and resumes October 24; tickets are on sale for performances through December 31, 2024.

“There’s a reason Siegfried Tieber fooled the great Penn and Teller!” said third-generation magician Dennis Watkins. “Smart, funny, gracious—and incredibly devious—Siegfried is one of my favorite artists, making every guest feel like a real magician in a show that’s a perfect fit for The Magic Parlour. I’m thrilled for Chicago audiences to experience his magic—as well as to welcome my dear friends, Luis Carreon and Mago Gozner, in two special guest appearances with Siegfried for an unforgettable night in the theater. We’re proud to participate in Destinos 2024 in partnership with our friends at the Chicago Latino Theater Alliance to create something special that welcomes audiences both new and those familiar with The Magic Parlour to 50 W. Randolph in October!”

“The Goodman is proud to build on our three-decade commitment to Latine voices with Destinos, and to partner with our colleagues at the Chicago Latino Theater Alliance to help bring six diverse, wholly unique projects to the widest possible audience,” said John Collins, Managing Director/COO who becomes Goodman Theatre Executive Director on September 1. “This year’s Destinos collaboration with Dennis Watkins, curating a handful of outstanding Latine magicians for The Magic Parlour, is an offering that’s at once unprecedented, exciting and fun.”

The Chicago Latino Theater Alliance (CLATA) is a leading advocate organization for Latine theater in Chicago. Supporting the development of emerging and established Latine playwrights, actors, directors and theater professionals is central to its mission. CLATA’s goal is to cultivate a vibrant and inclusive theater community, by presenting and producing Latine theater that celebrates and promotes the richness and diversity of our Latinidad. CLATA’s signature program is Destinos, the Chicago International Latino Theater Festival, an annual, citywide festival showcasing Chicago's Latine theater artists and companies alongside top Latine artists from the U.S. and Latin America. This year’s Destinos runs September 30-November 12, showcasing 22 productions from Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Mexico the U.S. and Chicago at theaters large and small all over the city. For tickets and information, visit clata.org, or follow CLATA on Facebook, Instagram and Threads at @latinotheater.

ABOUT THE MAGICIANS

Siegfried Tieber is a Los Angeles-based performer and sleight-of-hand magician. Born and raised in Ecuador, his first international appearance was in 2011 in Bogotá, Colombia. In 2015, Siegfried headlined at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, the largest arts festival in the world, where his performance was highly praised by reviewers and critics. 2017 saw the premiere of his show See/Saw in Los Angeles and in 2018 the project was taken to New York, where Time Out NY listed it as #1 in its “The best magic shows in New York City.” Siegfried has been featured in prominent media outlets such as Huffington Post, Los Angeles Times and Forbes. Most recently he was invited to be part of Penn & Teller: Fool Us, a television series featuring the legendary performance duo (yes, he did fool them).

Luis Carreon won the Harlan Tarbell Close-up Competition Award from the International Brotherhood of Magicians two years in a row. He also took home first place at the Chicago Magic Competition hosted by The Society of American Magicians. With his unique style of humor and wisdom, Luis regularly travels the country teaching other magicians about the art of magic. He is, also, the head demonstrator at Magic Inc., the oldest family-owned magic shop in the country. He has performed his show Bending Minds and Bending Dreams at theaters all around Chicago. Internationally, Carreon has been featured on the Univision evening news showcasing his talents. He was honored to be a semi-finalist on Tengo Talento, the Spanish language equivalent of America's Got Talent. In addition, he is also a frequent performer at the famous Magic Castle in Hollywood, California. Carreon can be seen performing regularly at The Chicago Magic Lounge, where he is also one of the founding members.

Mago Gozner has been performing magic for more than 40 years in 12+ countries and was featured on Mexican television for eight consecutive years. Prizes won include National Champion of Close-Up Magic in Mexico (1996); the National Champion in Stage Magic in Mexico (1996); Pan-American Champion (FLASOMA) (1995); First Place at the Harlan Tarbell Close-Up Competition (2016 and 2017); First Place at the SAM Stage Competition (2017); and the People’s Choice Award (SAM) (2017). He has lived in Chicago for the past decade and is a regular performer at the Chicago Magic Lounge and The Magic Penthouse.

ABOUT THE MAGIC PARLOUR AT 50 W. RANDOLPH

“Chicago’s premiere resident magician’s 4-star, special retro magic experience” (Chicago Tribune) continues its extended run in its new home in the heart of the loop, established by the acclaimed third-generation magician Dennis Watkins himself, in partnership with Goodman Theatre and Petterino’s. Hailed as a “star attraction dazzling audiences in an elegant underground Loop parlor” (WBEZ), the new venue offers increased capacity and an expanded six-performance weekly schedule—“90 minutes of mind-boggling fun that would make Houdini proud, offer(ing) warmth, intimacy and a great close-up view of the magic being performed right before your eyes” (WGN Radio). The Magic Parlour is an intimate evening of classic magic and mind-reading featuring Watkins. Previously hosted for more than a decade at the Palmer House, the audience participates in much of the performance as Watkins wows the room with classic sleight of hand, unbelievable mind-reading and magical wisdom passed down from his grandfather. Since opening at the Palmer House on New Year’s Eve of 2011, Dennis Watkins’ The Magic Parlour has enjoyed phenomenal success and unimagined growth. Offering a close-up magic experience with only 62 guests per show, The Magic Parlour has been featured in two books (Chicago Magic: A History of Stagecraft and Spectacle and 100 Things to do in Chicago Before You Die).

Petterino’s has been a beloved downtown icon in the Chicago community for 20+ years, continuing to offer the same spirit and tradition that diners know and love. Enjoy timeless flavors, authentic Italian fare, comfortable interiors and warm hospitality. Our passion for creating memorable dining experiences aligns perfectly with the mystique of magic. The synergy between the culinary artistry of our chefs and the magical prowess of Dennis Watkins promises an evening of unparalleled wonder and flavor. We've joined forces with the Goodman and this talented magician to bring you a dining experience like no other. Blend the flavors of Italy with the wonder of magic, by dining at Petterino’s before or after the show. You may also consider booking a private or corporate event in conjunction with a show. Whether you're celebrating a special occasion, a romantic evening, or simply seeking an escape from the ordinary, our magical collaboration guarantees an enchanting escape into a world where delectable cuisine dances with spellbinding illusions.

Petterino’s has officially opened Petterino’s Pasticceria next door at 52 W. Randolph (open Monday through Friday, 8am – 6pm). The coffee and pastry shop serves handcrafted UMBRIA coffee alongside a delectable array of freshly baked pastries, breakfast sandwiches, salads, deli sandwiches, pizza, wine, beer, and canned cocktails to-go. Corporate Executive Chef John Boudouvas makes handmade Italian and traditional desserts daily, which feature the best seasonal produce and ingredients. The restaurant will serve breakfast sandwiches from 8-10:45 a.m. Breakfast sandwiches are made-to-order and feature an array of English muffin options, and diners can grab parfaits and fresh fruit. Lunch is served from 11 am. to 2 p.m. daily. The lunch menu features a Caprese Sub, Turkey Club and an Italian Sub. Diners can also choose between freshly made lunch salads, pizza by the slice and build-your-own charcuterie boards, which can be enjoyed outside on the restaurant’s bistro-like patio. Alcoholic beverages at Petterino’s Pasticceria include canned drinks, beers and bottles of wine. The restaurant will offer $6 glasses of wine Monday through Friday, which can be enjoyed to-go. The restaurant is dog-friendly and includes multiple puppy meals for diners on a stroll.

