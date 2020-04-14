Youth Orchestras of Charlotte Looks to the Future

The Charlotte Observer has shared how the Youth Orchestras of Charlotte are getting through the current health crisis and more after playing at the Kennedy Center in February.

The four groups under the umbrella of the Youth Orchestras of Charlotte: Youth Orchestra of Charlotte, Preparatory Orchestra, Sinfonia Strings and Flute Choir are currently auditioning musicians virtually.

"We can't judge sight-reading online, but they can play scales and orchestral excerpts," he said. "So it's pretty much judging apples to apples. We can hear rhythm, intonation and other important things."

Music director and conductor Ernest Pereira chooses repertoire for the day musicians can rehearse and play together. Executive director and manager Chris Rydel is seeking funding from parents and outside sources.

The YOC plans to expand its offerings and community connections and Pereira hopes to offer more master classes like the one taught in February by David Kim, concertmaster of the Philadelphia Orchestra.

