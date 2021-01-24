Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance Announces First Live Streamed Production, DIVA: LIVE FROM HELL

Theatre Alliance will present its very first live stream full musical production, Diva: Live from Hell. In the interests of keeping everyone stimulated, the company will not be charging admission for this event, although donations will be gladly accepted (there is a nominal site fee).

As president of the drama club and the star of every school play, Desmond Channing spent most of his short life in the spotlight. But when Evan Harris, a hotshot transfer from New York, challenges his throne, Desmond responds, as any diva would, with lethal force. Now, stuck in the Seventh Circle, Hell's most squalid cabaret venue, Desmond is forced to relive his disturbing tale of woe. As he presents his one-millionth consecutive show, Desmond performs with a desperate vigor in the hopes that he can prove he's repented and be freed from this eternal, campy torment.

The show will stream on January 29 and 30 at 8:00pm.

Tickets: https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/45611