Western Piedmont Symphony Pops Into The Holidays December 7

Western Piedmont Symphony will present the annual FOOTHILLS POPS: HOLIDAY SPECTACULAR featuring music of the season on Saturday, December 7, at 7:30 PM at J.E. Broyhill Civic Center in Lenoir, NC.

Led by Maestro Matthew Troy, Western Piedmont Symphony will perform classic Christmas songs, seasonal movie music, and an electrifying array of family-favorites and holiday hits along with featured guest artist guitarist Matt Sickels.

Western Piedmont Symphony FOOTHILLS POPS: HOLIDAY SPECTACULAR is sponsored by the Broyhill Family Foundation, the Bernhardt Furniture Foundation, Sowers & Webber Wealth Management, an Anonymous Angel, and with generous support from the North Carolina Arts Council and Arts Culture Catawba. The FOOTHILLS POPS series is presented in partnership with the J.E. Broyhill Civic Center.

FOOTHILLS POPS tickets are $30, $40, $50 for adults, and $10 for students (17 and under or with valid student ID). Family Holiday 4-Pack (two adults and two children) only $90 (valid only for Section B seats). To purchase tickets, visit wpsymphony.org/tickets, call 828.324.8603, or visit the WPS Box Office, located on the SALT Block at 243 Third Avenue NE, Hickory, NC, 28601. Box Office hours are 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., Wed. - Fri. J.E. Broyhill Civic Center is located at 1913 Hickory Blvd, Lenoir, NC 28645 (on Highway 321). Please note: All programs, artists, venues, prices, and dates are subject to change.

Western Piedmont Symphony's 2024-2025 60th anniversary season continues Sunday, December 15, with the always sold-out WPS Youth Orchestras Fall Concert, 3:00 p.m. at Drendel Auditorium, the SALT Block, Hickory; and in the new year on Thursday, January 16, with CROSSROADS: VALVES AND KEYS TRIO at Drendel Auditorium, the SALT Block, Hickory and Saturday, January 25 with MASTERWORKS: RITE OF SPRING. For more information about Western Piedmont Symphony concerts and events, visit wpsymphony.org.

About the Artists:

Matt Sickels is a professional musician, guitarist specializing in education and performance. Based in Greensboro, North Carolina, Sickels has studied music and the guitar in a variety of styles including jazz, rock, pop, funk, blues, alternative, Latin and classical. He was born in Akron, Ohio, and he began playing the guitar at the age of 12. It was not long before he developed a strong repertoire and a love for all styles of music. Strongly influenced by the music of Carlos Santana, Miles Davis, and Joe Pass, Sickels went on to further his studies in the highly renowned Jazz Studies Program at the Cuyahoga Community College in Cleveland, Ohio, where he received his certification in Guitar Performance with an emphasis on Jazz Studies. After completing his studies in Cleveland, he moved to Atlanta to attend the Atlanta Institute of Music and Media's Guitar Studies program. Today, Sickels works and performs with a number of groups and small combo arrangements throughout the Southeast and mid-west United States and has been involved in several recording projects. He has written several compositions and continues to write music that is performed by professional musicians. Sickels continues to indulge his passion for the guitar, and teaches guitar and music theory privately to roughly 30 students weekly. six-strings.net/

About Western Piedmont Symphony:

Western Piedmont Symphony (WPS) is the professional orchestra of the western foothills of North Carolina, based in Hickory. For 60 years, WPS has enriched and engaged the communities of western North Carolina through high-quality symphonic music with creative, relevant performances, and educational opportunities for all ages. Each season, the Symphony presents an inspiring classical Masterworks series, a fun and entertaining Foothills Pops series, a variety of small music ensembles in the Crossroads series, family-friendly Discovery Family Concerts, plus education and community engagement programs in the Catawba Valley, all under the artistic direction of Maestro Matthew Troy. Western Piedmont Symphony is supported by the North Carolina Arts Council and is a funded affiliate of the Arts Culture Catawba. Business offices are located on the SALT Block at 243 Third Avenue NE, Hickory. Box Office hours are 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., Wed. - Fri. For more information about Western Piedmont Symphony, call 828-324-8603, visit wpsymphony.org, or email info@wpsymphony.org.

