Video: Gavin Creel and Jason Forbach Talk INTO THE WOODS on 'The Hot Sauce Sessions'

Into the Woods plays at the Belk Theater through Sunday, April 16. 

Apr. 13, 2023  

The stars of Into the Woods are getting spicy in a new interview with Bluz Rogers, Director of Creative Engagement at Charlotte's Blumenthal Performing Arts. The critically acclaimed and much beloved Broadway production of Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine's Tony Award-winning triumph plays at the Belk Theater through Sunday, April 16. Tickets and more information at Click Here.

Tony Award winner Gavin Creel and Jason Forbach are Cinderella's Prince and Rapunzel's Prince, respectively, in the special limited engagement of Into the Woods, now in Charlotte for one week only. As their characters, Creel and Forbach perform nightly the iconic Stephen Sondheim tune "Agony," so Blumenthal Performing Arts decided to put the pair through some agony of their own-asking the stars questions about themselves as they ate increasingly spicier chicken wings. The result is AGONY: The Hot Sauce Sessions, featuring Gavin Creel and Jason Forbach, hosted by Grammy Award-winning poet Bluz Rogers, with a special appearance by the beloved cow with a cult following, Milky White, played by Kennedy Kanagawa.

Broadway stars Montego Glover (Witch), Stephanie J. Block (Baker's Wife), Sebastian Arcelus (Baker), and Gavin Creel (Cinderella's Prince/Wolf) reprise their roles. The company also includes - direct from Broadway - Cole Thompson as Jack, Katy Geraghty as Little Red Ridinghood, David Patrick Kelly as The Narrator, Nancy Opel as Cinderella's Stepmother, Aymee Garcia as Jack's Mother, Ta'Nika Gibson as Lucinda, Brooke Ishibashi as Florinda, Kennedy Kanagawa as Milky White, Jim Stanek as the Steward, and Alysia Velez as Rapunzel.

Into the Woods first premiered on Broadway in 1987, winning three Tony Awards including Best Score and Best Book. It has since been produced throughout the world and was adapted into a major motion picture in 2014. Following a sold-out New York City Center Encores! run in May 2022, the production transferred to Broadway as a limited engagement beginning July 2022, marking its first time on Broadway in 20 years. Following tremendous critical acclaim and audience demand, it was extended twice and will conclude its Broadway run on January 8, 2023.

The Into the Woods creative team includes Tony Award winner David Rockwell (Scenic Design), Andrea Hood (Costume Design), Tyler Micoleau (Lighting Design), Tony Award winner Scott Lehrer & Alex Neumann (Co-Sound Designers), James Ortiz (Puppet Design), and Cookie Jordan (Hair, Wigs & Makeup Design). Casting is by Telsey & Co. with Production Supervision by Cody Renard Richard.

Into the Woods is produced on Broadway by Jujamcyn Theaters; Jordan Roth; New York City Center; Daryl Roth; Hunter Arnold; Concord Theatricals; Nicole Eisenberg; Jessica R. Jenen; Michael Cassel Group; Kevin Ryan; ShowTown Productions; Armstrong, Gold & Ross; Nicole Kastrinos, Executive Producer.






