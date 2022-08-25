UNCSA Announces 2022-23 Performance Season

The University of North Carolina School of the Arts (UNCSA) announces a wide-ranging 2022-23 performance season that includes dance, drama, music/opera and film, created and performed by talented students and world-class faculty, distinguished alumni, and celebrated guest artists. The new season features a star-studded Guest Artist Series from the School of Music, interdisciplinary collaborations across the arts schools - leveraging the unique merging of five arts disciplines on one campus - as well as collaborations with local cultural organizations and performing arts groups.

Alongside in-person performances, Live from Watson Hall returns with free livestreams of the new Music Guest Artist Series, in addition to other select faculty and student music performances. Film screenings will also be offered online for a limited time. UNCSA offers several free events and low-cost regular tickets, providing a unique opportunity for area residents and visitors to experience renowned professional artists alongside professional-caliber student work, in the City of Arts and Innovation.

Highlights include:

The new Music Guest Artist Series with performances by Grammy-nominated Sandbox Percussion, opera star Latonia Moore, New York Philharmonic Principal Clarinet Anthony McGill, and more

Stephen Sondheim's darkly humorous musical "Sweeney Todd"

The return of the beloved "Nutcracker" ballet, complete with the Party Scene and Mother Ginger (tickets on sale now)

A collaboration between the schools of Music and Drama with Peter Shaffer's "Amadeus," the tale of rivalry between Mozart and Salieri

A rare staging of Merce Cunningham's "Travelogue"

Dance works by renowned star guest choreographers including Claudia Schreier, Helen Simoneau and Anthony Lee Bryant

All-new screening of episodic series from the School of Filmmaking's Anthology Production Lab and films created by graduate students

UNCSA Symphony Orchestra performing great works from the symphonic repertoire with guest conductors Robert Franz and Guillermo Figueroa

The return of the Chamber Music Festival, with renowned guest artists

Two fully staged operas with Haydn's "Orlando Paladino" and Kirke Mechem's "The Rivals"

Read about the entire new season here.