Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

UNCSA Announces 2022-23 Performance Season

Learn more about the lineup here!

Register for Charlotte News

Get local news, offers & more...

Aug. 25, 2022  

The University of North Carolina School of the Arts (UNCSA) announces a wide-ranging 2022-23 performance season that includes dance, drama, music/opera and film, created and performed by talented students and world-class faculty, distinguished alumni, and celebrated guest artists. The new season features a star-studded Guest Artist Series from the School of Music, interdisciplinary collaborations across the arts schools - leveraging the unique merging of five arts disciplines on one campus - as well as collaborations with local cultural organizations and performing arts groups.

Alongside in-person performances, Live from Watson Hall returns with free livestreams of the new Music Guest Artist Series, in addition to other select faculty and student music performances. Film screenings will also be offered online for a limited time. UNCSA offers several free events and low-cost regular tickets, providing a unique opportunity for area residents and visitors to experience renowned professional artists alongside professional-caliber student work, in the City of Arts and Innovation.

Highlights include:

  • The new Music Guest Artist Series with performances by Grammy-nominated Sandbox Percussion, opera star Latonia Moore, New York Philharmonic Principal Clarinet Anthony McGill, and more
  • Stephen Sondheim's darkly humorous musical "Sweeney Todd"
  • The return of the beloved "Nutcracker" ballet, complete with the Party Scene and Mother Ginger (tickets on sale now)
  • A collaboration between the schools of Music and Drama with Peter Shaffer's "Amadeus," the tale of rivalry between Mozart and Salieri
  • A rare staging of Merce Cunningham's "Travelogue"
  • Dance works by renowned star guest choreographers including Claudia Schreier, Helen Simoneau and Anthony Lee Bryant
  • All-new screening of episodic series from the School of Filmmaking's Anthology Production Lab and films created by graduate students
  • UNCSA Symphony Orchestra performing great works from the symphonic repertoire with guest conductors Robert Franz and Guillermo Figueroa
  • The return of the Chamber Music Festival, with renowned guest artists
  • Two fully staged operas with Haydn's "Orlando Paladino" and Kirke Mechem's "The Rivals"

Read about the entire new season here.

UNCSA Announces 2022-23 Performance Season





More Hot Stories For You


PlayMakers Presents BLUES FOR AN ALABAMA SKY Next MonthPlayMakers Presents BLUES FOR AN ALABAMA SKY Next Month
August 25, 2022

PlayMakers Repertory Company proudly presents “Blues for an Alabama Sky,” a play by Pearl Cleage. The production runs from September 7 to September 25 and is directed by Valerie Curtis-Newton.
New Contract Agreement Reached for Symphony Musicians
August 18, 2022

The Charlotte Symphony Orchestra and the American Federation of Musicians, Local 342 negotiating committee, representing the musicians of the Charlotte Symphony Orchestra, announced that the musicians and the CSO’s Board of Directors have ratified a new two-year contract.
Centre Stage Will Present AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' and SONGS FOR A NEW WORLDCentre Stage Will Present AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' and SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD
August 18, 2022

Centre Stage has announced two upcoming productions, Ain't Misbehavin' and Songs For A New World. Learn more about both shows here!
Maestro Matthew Troy to Continue as Music Director of Western Piedmont Symphony Through 2027Maestro Matthew Troy to Continue as Music Director of Western Piedmont Symphony Through 2027
August 17, 2022

Earlier this season, Western Piedmont Symphony signed a five-year extension of Matthew Troy's contract as Music Director. The extended contract runs through the end of the 2026-2027 season, which will be Troy's eighth as Music Director.
Flat Rock Playhouse Presents The Black Box Series: GOD OF CARNAGE & BLOOD KNOTFlat Rock Playhouse Presents The Black Box Series: GOD OF CARNAGE & BLOOD KNOT
August 15, 2022

You've never experienced a play on The Rock like this before! Join us for an exciting new series where the audience and artists share the stage together for an intimate and immersive theatre experience. The Black Box Series will feature contemporary works, classics, stories, and playwrights from around the globe. Be among the first to join us on this new and exciting theatrical journey! 