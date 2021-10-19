The Magnetic Theatre to Host THE SPEAKEASY SOIREE

The Magnetic Theatre is partnering with Speakeasy Improv to present a weekend of 1920s-themed laughter and fun, November 12th and 13th.

You are cordially invited to the first annual Speakeasy Soirée, a two-night event where we party like it's the 1920's. So put on that fedora, get out your flapper gear, and join them for one or both nights full of stand up, raffles, prizes, improv, and a costume competition!

Friday night features stand-up comedy from local favorite Morgan Bost, improv duo Brothers Grimmprov, and an extended set starring a multitude of local improv teachers and performers.

Saturday night will bring stand-up comedian Dan Garrett and improv troupe Now Are The Foxes, both from Charlotte, as well as an extended set from local improv superstars Reasonably Priced Babies.

Tickets are $15 per night, and the fun will begin at 7:30pm! Come for a night, come back for more, show off your style, play with us a while, and remember to Speak Easy.

Located at 375 Depot St in the River Arts District, The Magnetic Theatre is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. It has been a home for live performance in Asheville for over a decade, producing original works, experimental theatre, variety shows, comedy, late night shows, and more.

Speakeasy Improv is designed to use improv for positive change through fast-paced play and collaboration. Through teaching the deeper nature of improv, The Speakeasy aims to inspire Artists to stay actively engaged in their craft, grow as individuals, and contribute to the growth of their artistic community.

For more information visit: https://themagnetictheatre.org/speakeasy-improv or https://themagnetictheatre.org/.