The Magnetic Theatre Will Host MAGNETIC MAGIC & MAYHEM Fundraiser

Step right up and show your support for Asheville's home for new plays. Dress to the theme (yes, there's a contest!) and join the fun as we gather for an exciting evening of dinner and dancing, daring deeds, playful performances, silliness and celebration. Test your skill with our carnival games! Try your luck in our raffle! Feel the thrill of bidding in our live auction!



Show off your moves to the sounds of Smooth Goose! Marvel at the hilarious antics of magician Glenn Reed! Be awed by the elegance of Claire Dima's belly dance. Light up the night with fire-breather Jered Shults! Wonder at the weirdness of Asheville's craziest clown, Rigel Pawlak!



Magnetic Magic & Mayhem kicks off at 6:30pm on June 23rd, 2022, at The Magnetic Theatre. Admission includes food and beverage, entertainment, fun and games! Tickets are $40, Advance / $50, Day Of Event. To buy tickets, please visit https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?show=137845.