The Magnetic Theatre presents Kore: A Modern Telling of the Persephone Myth, July 9th - 24th, 2021.



Persephone is 29, unemployed, broke, and trying to figure out what to do next. She's living with her mother, who's driving her crazy. Enter Hades - the attractive bad boy who might just offer the escape she needs. The question is - what is Persephone willing to give up for her freedom?

Written by Gabrielle Orcha, Directed by Jessica Johnson. Featuring Zak Hamrick, Katie Langwell, and Heather Nicole Bronson.

The Magnetic Theatre is located at 375 Depot St, Asheville, NC 28801. Please visit www.themagnetictheatre.org for tickets and more information.