The Magnetic Theatre Presents KORE

Written by Gabrielle Orcha, Directed by Jessica Johnson. Featuring Zak Hamrick, Katie Langwell, and Heather Nicole Bronson.

Jun. 23, 2021  

The Magnetic Theatre presents Kore: A Modern Telling of the Persephone Myth, July 9th - 24th, 2021.

Persephone is 29, unemployed, broke, and trying to figure out what to do next. She's living with her mother, who's driving her crazy. Enter Hades - the attractive bad boy who might just offer the escape she needs. The question is - what is Persephone willing to give up for her freedom?

The Magnetic Theatre is located at 375 Depot St, Asheville, NC 28801. Please visit www.themagnetictheatre.org for tickets and more information.


