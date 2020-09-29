The Grey Eagle Confirms Drive-In With Jason Isbell and Amanda Shires at Maggie Valley Festival Grounds

The concert will take place on Thursday, November 5th.

The Grey Eagle and Worthwhile Sounds have announced the addition of Jason Isbell and Amanda Shires to their drive-in concert series at Maggie Valley Festival Grounds on Thursday, November 5th. The critically acclaimed duo will join previously confirmed outfits Mandolin Orange (October 2), Del McCoury Band (October 3), St. Paul & the Broken Bones (October 29) and (Keller Williams (November 13) for the venue's socially-distanced show series spanning the fall of 2020. A complete lineup of off site events presented by The Grey Eagle can be found below.



Presales for Jason Isbell and Amanda Shires will begin on Wednesday, September 30 at 10:00 AM (EDT) and end Thursday, October 1 at 10:00 PM. Public on sale begins Friday, October 2 at 10:00 AM. Parking passes are limited, and vehicle occupancy will be restricted to four guests. RVs, camper vans, and Sprinters are prohibited. Only vehicles with no more than four wheels and clearance of under eight feet will be allowed on site. An HD screen will be included side-stage for a heightened viewing experience, and patrons may choose to enjoy the show from the comfort of their cars, or the designated individual viewing areas outside of their vehicles. Audio from the show will be broadcast both from a PA and via an FM transmitter for those tuning in from their cars. For more information and to stay up to date on future drive-in show announcements, visit www.thegreyeagle.com.



For general questions, contact (info@thegreyeagle.com). For media inquiries, contact Danielle Dror (danielle@teamvictorylap.com) at Victory Lap Publicity.



TICKET SCALING PER CAR (MAX FOUR GUESTS PER VEHICLE)

VIP - $300

Tier 1 - $250

Tier 2 - $200

Tier 3 - $150



Jason Isbell and Amanda Shires Tickets - http://bit.ly/JasonAndAmanda



RSVP on Facebook - http://bit.ly/IsbellAndAmandaFB



The Grey Eagle Drive-In Concert Series Lineup

10/02 - Mandolin Orange at Maggie Valley Festival Grounds (SOLD OUT)

10/03 - Del McCoury Band at Maggie Valley Festival Grounds (TICKETS)

10/29 - St. Paul & the Broken Bones at Ghost Town In The Sky Parking Lot (TICKETS)

11/05 - Jason Isbell and Amanda Shires at Maggie Valley Festival Grounds (TICKETS)

11/13 - Keller Williams at Maggie Valley Festival Grounds (TICKETS)

