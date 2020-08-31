The Grey Eagle Announces Drive-In Shows Featuring Sam Bush Band and Del McCoury Band

Concerts will take place September 20 and October 3.

The Grey Eagle has announced its first pair of drive-in style concerts featuring full band performances from master mandolinist Sam Bush on Sunday, September 20 and 9-time IBMA Entertainer of the Year Del McCoury on Saturday, October 3. The shows will take place at Maggie Valley Fairgrounds and will be the first in a series of socially-distanced off-site events presented by The Grey Eagle.



"We are grateful for the opportunity to start bringing live music back to Western North Carolina, and couldn't be more proud of our internal team and outside collaborators who are making this all possible. We're looking forward to having our long time friends Sam Bush and Del McCoury join us for what's sure to be two very special evenings for our community," says venue owner Russ Keith.



The first two drive-in concerts presented by The Grey Eagle will take place just outside of Asheville in neighboring Maggie Valley, NC with limited parking available and a maximum vehicle occupancy of six guests. RVs, camper vans, and Sprinters are prohibited. Only vehicles with no more than four wheels and clearance of under eight feet will be allowed on site. An HD screen will be included side-stage for a heightened viewing experience, and audio from the show will be broadcasted live via an FM transmitter. Patrons may choose to enjoy the show from the comfort of their cars, or the designated individual viewing areas outside of their vehicles. Advance tickets are on sale now. For more information and to stay up to date on future drive-in show announcements, visit www.thegreyeagle.com.

