Techmoja Dance & Theatre Co. Receives a National Dance Project Grant from The New England Foundation for the Arts

Techmoja will use its grant for Kevin Lee-Y Green's piece, 'Quiet As It's Kept.'

Techmoja Dance and Theatre Co. has won a major grant to bring one of its original dance pieces to the stage on a national and international tour, Star News Online reports.

Led by co-founder and director Kevin Lee-Y Green, Techmoji is one of just 20 American companies selected for a National Dance Project grant from The New England Foundation for the Arts. Each of the 20 companies will receive $45,000 for the creation of a new work, $10,000 in unrestricted general operating support, and $11,500 to support production residencies and community engagement.

Techmoja will use its grant for Green's piece, "Quiet As It's Kept," which "explores the intersection of historical sexual trauma, Southern culture and silence in the African-American community."

Green called the grant "a victory to our collective effort" and he said it gives him "time to create the work."

Read more on Star News Online.

Shows View More Charlotte Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You