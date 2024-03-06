Spotlight: THURSDAY NIGHT BRIDGE CIRCLE at Theatre Charlotte

By: Mar. 06, 2024
Theatre Charlotte will soon present THE THURSDAY NIGHT BRIDGE CIRCLE by Ray Kennedy.

Three generations of women gather for cards and conversation in a small NC town in the summer of 1970. The hot topic of this Thursday night is the news that desegregation has come to La Grange public schools. Typically a silent witness, the family’s black housekeeper finally shares her hand, revealing the effects of racism embedded in tradition. With a Steel Magnolias feel, this new work blends thought-provoking drama with witty southern comedy.

March 8 - 24, 2024

TICKETS: https://www.theatrecharlotte.org/bridge-circle




