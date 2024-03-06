Spotlight: THURSDAY NIGHT BRIDGE CIRCLE at Theatre Charlotte

Join us for The Thursday Night Bridge Circle
Theatre Charlotte will soon present THE THURSDAY NIGHT BRIDGE CIRCLE by Ray Kennedy.
Three generations of women gather for cards and conversation in a small NC town in the summer of 1970. The hot topic of this Thursday night is the news that desegregation has come to La Grange public schools. Typically a silent witness, the family’s black housekeeper finally shares her hand, revealing the effects of racism embedded in tradition. With a Steel Magnolias feel, this new work blends thought-provoking drama with witty southern comedy.
March 8 - 24, 2024
TICKETS: https://www.theatrecharlotte.org/bridge-circle
Videos