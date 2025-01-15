Spotlight: BRIGHT STAR at Matthews Playhouse

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Based on a true story and featuring the TonyÂ®-nominated score by Steve Martin and Edie Brickell, Bright Star sweeps audiences into a tale of love and redemption in the Blue Ridge Mountains of North Carolina of the 1920s and '40s. When literary editor Alice Murphy meets a returning soldier from World War II, her buried memories stir, leading to a transformative journey to understand her past and find hope for the future.

With its stirring melodies and deeply resonant characters, Bright Star offers an uplifting theatrical experience that blends authenticity with unwavering hope.

