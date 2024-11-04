Spotlight: 1984 at Theatre Charlotte

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Theatre Charlotte will soon present 1984, adapted by Robert Owens, Wilton E. Hall Jr. and William A. Miles Jr., from the novel by George Orwell.



George Orwell’s “1984” portrays a dystopian vision of the future where free thought is illegal and citizens are under constant surveillance by the government with an all-powerful leader called Big Brother. Embark on a journey with Winston Smith, a conflicted individual who works for the Ministry of Truth, editing data to alter and delete the details of the past. In this futuristic world, the constant chaos of war blares in the background while telescreens in every home and through the city watch every move. Follow Winston as he secretly resists the totalitarian force of the Party and Big Brother, choosing love over hate.



Content warning: 1984 contains images of war, violence and graphic scenes of torture and psychological abuse.

