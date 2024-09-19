SCHOOL OF ROCK Comes to Children's Theatre of Charlotte

The show features 13 exceptionally talented young performers, including four who will play live music during the performance, showcasing their impressive skills alongside their acting. They share the stage with 14 professional adult actors who portray the adult roles, including parents and teachers.

The musical highlights pivotal moments in a child’s career at school when they’re coming to terms with their identity and confidence. Adam Burke, Children’s Theatre of Charlotte’s artistic director and the show’s director says, “This show illustrates the conflict that exists in our world between the pressure that we, as adults, place on children to ‘succeed’ and the deep need of those children to push back and re-define what success looks like for themselves.”

Audiences will be transported to a world where concert and classroom blend seamlessly. Scenic Designer Tom Burch explains that it was important to Director Adam Burke to visualize the pressure of the two worlds of rock and school coexisting and representing the inner conflict present in most children today. The pressure of school and success alongside the exhilarating freedom of rock and roll. “These two worlds speak very little to each other visually,” said Burch, “so instead of trying to bounce back and forth between them, we needed to find a balance that let the two worlds live together. So, we borrowed the truss work from rock concerts, the chalkboards and the crown molding from a New England boarding school that was founded in the late 1800s, and then used a blow-up of a uniform plaid splayed across the floor. What I hope the audience comes away with is a better understanding of how the world needs both the structure and pattern of a school and the freedom and expressiveness of rock in each of our lives.”

The set design features over 40 speakers and chalkboards framing the stage. Aimee Hanyzewski’s lighting design transforms the classroom into a rock venue, illuminating the stage from the trusses and enhancing the atmosphere with speakers and chalkboards rigged to add color and vibrancy during musical numbers.

The rock concert experience is completed by sound design from Jason Romney filling the McColl Family Theatre with music from the actors on stage, high-energy choreography by Ashlyn Keller-Silver, and the electrifying rock music of the professional pit band led by Music Director Jessica Borgnis making everyone want to sing along. Costume Designer Kristy Leigh Hall has revamped traditional school uniforms into striking rockstar outfits, featuring fringe-adorned jackets, epaulet embellishments, and a top hat wrapped with a tie, channeling the iconic look of rock legends.

Please note that this production will include some adult language and content, reflecting the Broadway version of the show. It will be just as entertaining for adults as it is for children, offering a fun and engaging event for the whole family or anyone looking for a great professional theatre experience in the Queen City.

Following “School of Rock,” Children’s Theatre of Charlotte will present an exciting lineup of shows this fall. Don’t miss “Grace for President” in October and two holiday shows this December; one of Charlotte’s favorite holiday traditions “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever: The Musical” and the brand-new holiday play for Pre-K audiences and new theatergoers “Doggie On My Doorstep: A Holiday Tail,” developed by Sigmon Theatrical and Children's Theatre of Charlotte.

Join in for a season full of exceptional performances that will entertain and inspire the kid in everyone. For more information about the show and Children’s Theatre of Charlotte’s 2024-25 season, visit ctcharlotte.org.